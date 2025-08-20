Queen Mary offers tour of 'wild' garden at private home amid rare TV appearance

Having enjoyed a restful couple of weeks away from public view, Queen Mary of Denmark has stepped back into her royal duties this August and offered an unprecedented view inside her private royal home.

The wife of King Frederik, 53, is set to make a super-rare TV appearance where she will take viewers on a tour of her private garden at Fredensborg Palace.

Starring in Søren Vester's Garden - Biodiversity and castle gardens, which is available to watch in Denmark tonight, Mary teased a view of her beautiful outdoor space in a set of Instagram photos.

What does Queen Mary's garden look like?

The Australian-born Danish royal was seen enjoying a conversation with the show's host, Danish designer Søren Vester, as she sat on a wooden bench surrounded by trees and a plush lawn. In another, she was seen walking through shrubbery alongside her adorable Border Collie.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The royal residences: A look inside

© Instagram Bee on flowers in Queen Mary of Denmark's garden at Fredensborg Palace

Another shot showed a beautiful butterfly landing delicately on a vibrant violet bloom. "I never imagined that I would participate in a programme about gardens," the royal wrote, captioning the post.

© Instagram Queen Mary's garden at Fredensborg Palace features a private area

"My knowledge of gardens is at a booming level and was brought to life after we planted a small wild garden in Fredensborg. Although nature has always had great importance in my life, the joy of our wild garden still caught me.

"It was a pleasure to show Søren Vester this part of our garden, which is both a small contribution to biodiversity and 'wild' [yet] beautiful."

© Instagram The garden at Queen Mary of Denmark's residence in Fredensborg Palace will feature on a new TV show

"I think it's wonderful to see Queen Mary sharing a peek inside the royal family's personal garden, but also to hear how they're contributing to the biodiversity of Fredensborg Castle, a subject that is important all over the world," Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, says. "Mary also opens up about growing up in her home country of Australia and her children's love of nature, which is great insight into her family life, as well as her life before becoming a member of the Danish royal family."



Inside Fredensborg Palace

For the Danish royal family, which also includes Frederik and Mary's children, Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent, 14, Fredensborg Palace is their summer and autumn residence.

© Getty Fredensborg Palace has undergone several renovations

Situated on the eastern shore of Lake Esrum, the royal residence is host to some of Denmark's largest historical gardens, including a stunning Baroque garden. These were designed by Johan Cornelius Krieger in the 1700s and extended in the 18th century.

© Kungahuset Queen Mary previously shared a rare glimpse inside Fredensborg Castle - and her pups Coco and Grace are adorable!

A special feature there is the Valley of the Norsemen, which features an incredible display of around 70 sculptures of Norwegian and Faroese farmers and fishermen. While the area closest to the palace is closed off for the royal family's private use, the rest is accessible to the public in July.

© ODGAARD/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Fredensborg Castle is the summer royal residence

The Chancellery House on the palace grounds is where the royal family resides. The interiors reference French Regency style and a six-metre-high hall in a quadratic form with a domed ceiling at each end.