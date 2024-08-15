Queen Mary shares ultra-rare glimpse of sun-drenched palace garden

Queen Mary is enjoying a relaxing summer as she switched to holiday mode from their luxurious home at Gråsten Palace she shares with King Frederik and their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent.

However, on Thursday the Danish queen, 52, took to Instagram to share a beautiful up close and personal video of her beautiful garden which is believed to be at Fredensborg Palace.

The first-person perspective video showed the queen's view as she made her way through her lush garden where towering flowers were growing. "A little late summer glimpse from our garden right now," the royal penned.

The Danish royals' summer household

King Frederik and his family split their time between several palaces. Gråsten Palace is the royal holiday home - a three-hour drive from the capital.

© Getty The Danish royal family's summer residence - Grasten Palace is huge

The summer residence has a modern white exterior and features large Venetian doors opening onto a large gravel pathway.

The property was originally bought as a hunting lodge and after several incidences of being demolished and later destroyed by a house fire, it was taken over by the state before being returned to the royals in 1935 as a wedding gift to King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid.

© Getty Danish royal family during a photocall at Grasten Castle in 2011

The palace garden at Gråsten was created in 1700 but was relandscaped in an English style at the request of Queen Ingrid when she was crown princess.

© Alamy The royal chapel at Grasten Palace is breathtaking

There is also an ornate church in the north wing of the royal home which has been decorated with a large Baroque altarpiece and a lavish stucco ceiling complete with angels.

© Alamy The royals at Grasten Slot

The royal children have also had the opportunity to eat a farm-to-table diet as their summer residence has a sprawling kitchen garden that grows fruit and vegetables.

The Danish royals' spring and autumn household

© Getty The couple's first dance on their wedding day was at Fredensborg Palace

The couple have a second holiday home for their spring and autumn getaways - Fredensborg Palace. The grand home, which is their most used property, features a garden covering 120 hectares, a Chancellory House used upon visits from ministers and government officials, and an orangery.

© Alamy Fredensborg Palace has a formal garden

The Danish royals' winter household

© Ole Jensen Amalienborg is a grand spot

Amaliensborg is the Danish royal family's official residence in Copenhagen. The impressive estate is comprised of four rococo palaces set around a courtyard - Frederik VII's Palace, Christian VIII's Palace, Christian VIII's Palace, and Christian IX's Palace.

© Instagram The Golden Carriage with Queen Margrethe inside leaves Amalienborg Palace during the New Year's ride

The palaces of Christian VII and Christian VIII are the only two of the four open to the public. On display in Christain VIII's Palace are precious royal family heirlooms, while the changing of the garden is a spectacle for tourists and locals alike.