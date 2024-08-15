Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary shares ultra-rare glimpse of enormous palace garden
Mary of Denmark waving in cream dress© Getty

Queen Mary shares ultra-rare glimpse of sun-drenched palace garden

The Danish royal lives with King Frederik between Copenhagen and Grasten Palace

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
11 minutes ago
Queen Mary is enjoying a relaxing summer as she switched to holiday mode from their luxurious home at Gråsten Palace she shares with King Frederik and their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Princess Josephine, and Prince Vincent.

However, on Thursday the Danish queen, 52, took to Instagram to share a beautiful up close and personal video of her beautiful garden which is believed to be at Fredensborg Palace.

WATCH: Queen Mary shares ultra-rare glimpse of palace garden

The first-person perspective video showed the queen's view as she made her way through her lush garden where towering flowers were growing. "A little late summer glimpse from our garden right now," the royal penned.

The Danish royals' summer household

King Frederik and his family split their time between several palaces. Gråsten Palace is the royal holiday home - a three-hour drive from the capital. 

The Danish royal family's summer residence - Grasten Palace© Getty
The Danish royal family's summer residence - Grasten Palace is huge

The summer residence has a modern white exterior and features large Venetian doors opening onto a large gravel pathway. 

The property was originally bought as a hunting lodge and after several incidences of being demolished and later destroyed by a house fire, it was taken over by the state before being returned to the royals in 1935 as a wedding gift to King Frederik IX and Queen Ingrid. 

Danish royal family during a photocall at Grasten Castle on August 1, 2011 in Grasten, Denmark© Getty
Danish royal family during a photocall at Grasten Castle in 2011

The palace garden at Gråsten was created in 1700 but was relandscaped in an English style at the request of Queen Ingrid when she was crown princess.

The royal chapel at Grasten Palace © Alamy
The royal chapel at Grasten Palace is breathtaking

There is also an ornate church in the north wing of the royal home which has been decorated with a large Baroque altarpiece and a lavish stucco ceiling complete with angels.

danish royals outside grasten palace© Alamy
The royals at Grasten Slot

The royal children have also had the opportunity to eat a farm-to-table diet as their summer residence has a sprawling kitchen garden that grows fruit and vegetables. 

The Danish royals' spring and autumn household

The couple's first dance on their wedding day© Getty
The couple's first dance on their wedding day was at Fredensborg Palace

The couple have a second holiday home for their spring and autumn getaways - Fredensborg Palace. The grand home, which is their most used property, features a garden covering 120 hectares, a Chancellory House used upon visits from ministers and government officials, and an orangery. 

Fredensborg Palace's formal garden© Alamy
Fredensborg Palace has a formal garden

The Danish royals' winter household

Danish royal residence Amalienborg Palace © Ole Jensen
Amalienborg is a grand spot

Amaliensborg is the Danish royal family's official residence in Copenhagen. The impressive estate is comprised of four rococo palaces set around a courtyard - Frederik VII's Palace, Christian VIII's Palace, Christian VIII's Palace, and Christian IX's Palace. 

The Golden Carriage with Queen Margrethe inside leaves Amalienborg Palace© Instagram
The Golden Carriage with Queen Margrethe inside leaves Amalienborg Palace during the New Year's ride

DISCOVER:  King Frederik and Queen Mary go on private holiday without their children

The palaces of Christian VII and Christian VIII are the only two of the four open to the public. On display in Christain VIII's Palace are precious royal family heirlooms, while the changing of the garden is a spectacle for tourists and locals alike.

