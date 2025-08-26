Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's 'modern' romance, according to an inside source

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been praised by friends for their ‘modern’ relationship.

Insiders close to the couple, who were first linked in 2019, gushed over the ‘cute’ pair and admired their approach to marriage.

The eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah Ferguson married the Italian businessman and property developer in a private ceremony in 2020.

Since their nuptials, the 37-year-old royal and her 41-year-old spouse have welcomed two daughters, Sienna Elizabeth and Athena Elizabeth Rose, and Beatrice is also a stepmother to Edoardo's son, Christopher Woolf.

"They’re the sweetest and they’re adorable,” close friend and budding star of Hayu’s latest offering The Real Housewives of London, Juliet Angus, exclusively told HELLO!.

Despite descending from royalty on both sides, the reality star revealed their fun side as a couple and as individuals.

She explained: “I see them at Glastonbury and at dinner parties, and I love their relationship and how cute and modern they are. I love that they’re a blended family – rules don’t have to be such big rules anymore."

A ‘modern’ fairytale

Rumours of a relationship between the granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Edoardo first began circling in 2019 when they attended the Portrait Gala at London’s National Portrait Gallery together.

Pictures emerged of the pair posing side-by-side, beaming at the camera as they made their first public debut.

A few months later in September of 2019, the couple announced they were engaged with sweet snaps on social media showing off the proposal in Italy and the ring.

In a joint statement released at the time, the couple explained: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

After initial delays due to the Coronavirus, they began their ‘modern’ romance by throwing an impromptu socially-distanced wedding ceremony in Windsor on 17 July 2020.

The wedding was held at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge with the permission of Her Majesty The Queen instead of the original plan to hold it at St James's Palace.

Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their first child together, Sienna, one year later in September 2021 and gave birth to their second daughter Athena earlier this year in January.