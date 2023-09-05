Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo shares look at immaculate dining room

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has shared another one of his interiors projects

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has an incredible eye for design, heading up his own interiors and property development company, Banda Property.

Fans adore seeing his amazing projects, which he often shares on the brand's Instagram, but on Monday, he took to his personal Instagram to share a room he was particularly proud of.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi surprises with impressive lounge transformation

Edoardo uploaded a snap to his Instagram Stories, revealing the most beautiful dining space complete with large wooden table lined with stylish webbed cane chairs. The long table has been dressed with a unique sculptural centrepiece which can be used as a fruit bowl.

The room has been painted in a muted cream hue but a large marble-style artwork provides plenty of interest, as well as the statement light hanging perfectly above the table.

Edoardo shared this photo online

This stunning update comes after the news that Edoardo's company has now listed a £6.6m London home after completely renovating it.

The Notting Hill project included multiple properties being overhauled, and while many of the townhouses were sold on before, one is still on the market.

The home beautiful triplex home features two bedrooms and a gorgeous living space and a study, but the crème de la crème is in the basement where there is a secret cinema room!

Edoardo is parting ways with this property

Speaking about the property, Edoardo told Mansion Global: “The light pouring through the double-height windows is ever present as is the feeling of space and nature due to the private and communal gardens. “This townhouse really creates a wonderful warmth and sense of home.”

Edoardo and his wife Princess Beatrice split their time between London and the Cotswolds with their daughter Sienna and Edoardo's son Wolfie who he co-parents with ex Dara Huang. Despite sharing lots of property pics, Edoardo likes to keep his own homes totally under wraps and fans never get to see inside.

MORE: Prince Edward and wife Sophie face household upheaval this month

See more of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's amazing property designs

© Banda Property Edoardo worked on this modern lounge