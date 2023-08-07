Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo surprises with impressive lounge transformation video

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has married into royalty, tying the knot with Princess Beatrice in 2020, but he is also a focused entrepreneur with his own interior design company, Banda Property.

On Monday, the 39-year-old shared a video to his rarely-updated Instagram Stories, to give his followers an insight into his work life.

The mesmerising clip showed a beautiful lounge being put together by a team of people. It was the sped-up process of them unwrapping brand new sofas and assembling a futuristic TV that sits behind a mirror above the mantelpiece. Watch...

WATCH: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared this amazing lounge transformation

The space was designed with muted tones and a distinctly minimalist vibe. The walls feature panelling and there are detailed cornices around the room, adding interest to the space. The new TV-cum-mirror is framed by two wall lights and there's also a pendant light hanging centrally.

Edoardo captioned the incredible video: "In a heartbeat."

Love this design? Well, you'll fall head over heels for Edoardo's other projects that take place close to home in London as well as overseas in Paris, New York and other far-flung locations.

Recent delights shared by the royal's husband have been a beautiful penthouse with a modern living area complete with a spaceship-like circle sofa in the middle, as well as a very unique bathroom with a circular stone bath reminiscent of a Roman bath.

Edoardo shared this stunning photo online

The bathroom sparked a particular outpouring of love in the comment section of his Instagram post, with one writing: "It's like a bath for the royal family, love," and another saying: I'm speechless." A third penned: "So gorgeous," and a fourth simply added: "Wow."

But what about Edoardo's own home? Sadly, we haven't been lucky enough to get a glimpse inside Princess Beatrice and her husband's Cotswolds abode.

© Getty The couple live together in the Cotswolds

However, the Express reports that their stunning house is worth a dazzling £3 million and it boasts a swimming pool, tennis courts and a separate outbuilding ideal for hosting private parties.

We can only imagine how epic the interiors are with Edo in charge, but it could also be quite practical as the couple have a daughter, Sienna, who is almost two, plus Edoardo's son Christopher, whom he shares with his ex Dara Huang, also comes to stay.

© Getty Beatrice is step mother to Edoardo's son Wolfie

Dara and Edoardo welcomed their son in 2016 but went their separate ways in 2018. Christopher, who is also known by his nickname Wolfie, lives in London with his mother Dara, but she has made it clear that they share parenting responsibilities.