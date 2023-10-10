Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo gives tour of £6.6m London home to drum up buyers

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi is hoping to sell his Notting Hill property for a dazzling £6.6 million and in order to drum up interest he's shared a special tour via his company Instagram page, @banda.property.

Word of the property sale broke back in August, and it is still on the market, so on Tuesday the team shared an array of pictures and videos inside the amazing home.

The tour included everything from the pristine entranceway through to the modern master bedroom and amazing dining space. Watch the video below…

WATCH: Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares tour of jaw-dropping Notting Hill property

One room that will make you double take is the dark and moody secret cinema space with black cosy sofas, Parquet flooring and ultra-luxe details.

When the unique home was first listed, Edoardo told Mansion Global: “The light pouring through the double-height windows is ever present as is the feeling of space and nature due to the private and communal gardens. “This townhouse really creates a wonderful warmth and sense of home.”

The bedroom is so stylish

The home has two beautiful bedrooms and a gorgeous living space and a study, but the crème de la crème is in the basement – that amazing cinema!

The 39-year-old property developer and interior designer often shares glimpses into his beautiful projects on his company Instagram as well as his personal one. However, he keeps his own properties with his royal wife completely under wraps.

Edoardo is parting ways with this property

Edoardo and Princess Beatrice split their time between the London and the Cotswolds, and it has been reported by The Express that the house boasts a swimming pool, tennis courts and a separate outbuilding which is the perfect party house for family gatherings.

As well as the Cotswolds and London, Beatrice is likely to spend lots of time in Windsor because that's where her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson live.

The Cotswolds is a beautiful area of the world

Royal Lodge is where Beatrice was raised with her sister Princess Eugenie and the grand residence features 98 acres of grounds and endless beautiful rooms.

Eugenie has previously revealed that she has her own personalised wooden swing hanging from a large tree in the grounds and there is also a playhouse like you've never seen before which was originally gifted to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

© Getty Images Royal Lodge is where Beatrice's parents live

Did you know that the home also has a secret swimming pool?

King George VI, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret collect water from a swimming pool at the Royal Lodge

While the outdoor feature hasn't been photographed recently, a retro photo from the archives shows exactly what it used to look like.

The black-and-white image, taken in 1942, shows the late Queen Elizabeth II alongside her sister Princess Margaret and their father King George VI collecting water from the outdoor pool.