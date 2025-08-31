Matt Baker's private orchard at 11-acre home is a Countryfile fan's dream

Matt Baker is a mainstay on the presenting team of BBC's Countryfile, but when not showing off some of Britain's most beautiful natural sights, the TV host can be found in a beautiful natural spot of his own at the home in Hertfordshire he shares with his wife and two children. TV star Matt, 47, has taken to Instagram on a number of occasions this month to show off his private garden in all its glory – and it's a Countryfile fan's dream.

The former presenter of The One Show has a private orchard on the grounds of his 11-acre pad in the Chiltern Hills, which is overflowing with apples and pears. "Morning all…look at our Apples and Pears!! Anyone else noticed fruit like no other year??" Matt wrote on Instagram, captioning a video of himself walking through the orchard on a sunny day in August. "I saw an article on the 10 o’clock news last night, so I wanted to show you what things look like from our perspective."

© Instagram Matt Baker has a private orchard at his home

What is Matt Baker's garden like?

He then proceeded to pick a juicy red apple off the tree to taste the produce from his garden for himself. "That's absolutely delicious," Matt was heard saying as he continued to pan around the orchard to offer his fans a full view of the space. In another video, the father of Luke, 17, and Molly, 15, with wife Nicola Baker, showed a different angle of his back garden while giving his adorable pet Border Collie Bob and Dachshund Ivy a wash. In the background was a pristine lawn, manicured hedges, and enough space for a full table and chairs set.

Matt's followers, and even his wife, were quick to flood the comments section with their thoughts on Matt's private orchard. "It's going to be a busy harvest! Good job we love an apple pie as I think we'll be eating a lot of them!" Nicola wrote, while a fan of Matt's wrote: "This reel was a lovely wake-up call for me today." A third commenter added: "Just made an apple and blackberry sponge pudding. So much free fruit around and so early, I’m sure I’ve only ever made this pudding before in late September."

Where does Matt Baker live?

© BBC Matt Baker showed an insight inside his home on The One Show

The presenter of Our Dream Farm, who hails from Easington in County Durham, has decked out his Hertfordshire home to create a warm, farmhouse chic aesthetic. Having previously appeared on The One Show from the comfort of his family bolthole, Matt has revealed rooms in his house, including a cosy living room featuring a neutral colour scheme and nods to wildlife in the bird-adorned cushions and decorative stag figurine.

© Geoffrey Swaine/Shutterstock Matt lives with his wife Nicola and their children who are now 17 and 15

Matt has been open about what his home means to him. "Home is my constant – and it's wherever my family is. I live in the Chilterns; it's incredibly rural, and there's a lovely community," he told House Beautiful in March. "When I first moved from the Durham Dales to a flat in London to work on Blue Peter, it was a shock to the system, and a really unhappy time because I wasn't used to living like that. But once we found a little cottage with a bit of land attached to it, so I could get some sheep, everything was all right again. The longest I've ever been without a flock of sheep is six months. I didn't realise how much a part of my life the countryside and farming were until they weren't there."