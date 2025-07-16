Matt Baker and tiara-clad wife 'haven't changed' since wedding day - 21 years ago

Over two decades have passed since they got married, but Matt Baker, 47, and his wife Nicola have barely aged a day.

The Blue Peter star marked his 21st wedding anniversary by sharing a comparison photo taken on their wedding day and today.

The former black and white snap showed Matt with spiky hair and a three-piece suit, grinning next to his new wife following their ceremony in Winston, Teesdale.

Nicola wore a strapless bridal gown and swept her hair into a side parting, topped with a veil secured in place with a floral tiara. Drop earrings, an oversized necklace and a big bouquet completed her outfit.

Most recently, the couple posed for a selfie in sunglasses and casual summer attire, but fans couldn't help but point out their ageless appearance.

"Where does the time go! 21 years ago we were stood at the end of the aisle surrounded by friends, family and sheep in the churchyard to say I do - what an adventure we’ve had together so far…!" the Countryfile star captioned the photo.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The former The One Show host and his wife wed in 2004

"You haven't changed a bit, both of you. Happy day, beauties," wrote one fan, and another remarked: "Lovely! Still looking the same! Happy anniversary wishes." A third penned: "Happy Anniversary guys!! You haven’t changed, either of you!"

Details of their wedding day have remained very private, with Matt only posting the occasional throwback photo in honour of their anniversary.

Love story

© Tim P. Whitby The couple met in 1995 at the disco show at Pier 39

The former The One Show host met his wife in 1995 while performing at the disco show at Pier 39 in Cleethorpes, where Nicola was a customer.

Matt described their first meeting as the best moment of his life, telling The Telegraph: "Going up to my wife and saying hello. I was working in a 1970s dance troupe called Disco Inferno when I was 18, touring the nightclubs of the North.

"We were performing in Cleethorpes and I spotted her as soon as she came in and plucked up the courage to go over. She was there as a punter and we got chatting. Then I had to perform, but I didn’t tell her. Weeks went by and I just used to disappear a quarter of the way through the evening. Eventually, she figured out that I was one of the performers.

© Channel 4 The Blue Peter star shares two children with his wife

"I'm so fortunate, it was the best day of my life when I met Nicola, there's no doubt about that."

The Our Farm In The Dales star admitted he was pleased he met Nicola before he became famous. He credited his "very patient" wife for his career success, helping to support their kids Luke and Molly while he pursued work opportunities.

During an interview with Radio Times, he gushed: "She is everything to me. I couldn’t have done any of this without her.

"She makes sure there is everything I want when I get home and she’s a fantastic mother. I really owe her so much."