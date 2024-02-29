Matt Baker shares touching tribute to wife in candid at-home video

Matt Baker couldn't be prouder of his wife Nicola whose first ever Children's book launched on Thursday and to mark the special occasion he posted a candid video of her from their family home in Hertfordshire.

Taking to his Instagram account, the former Blue Peter star shared a clip of Nicola making an impressive cake, the decorations entirely inspired by her new book, Whilstledown Farm. It's safe to say the debut author's skills don't just lie in her words, as the masterpiece looks professionally made. See the full video below.

Matt Baker shares sweet video of wife Nichola inside lavish Hertfordshire home

Matt, 46, proudly penned in the caption: "To celebrate Nicola’s Book launch Today!! she’s baked a cake .. what do you reckon?? We’re all so proud of her and her wonderful story that will transport young readers into the world of The Whistledown Farm Adventures. Congrats to the 2 of you who won the give away .. Nicola decided to give a few away as there were so many entries (well over 7,000 Wow!).

"Thanks to all of you who have shown Nicola support through this life changing opportunity, everyone at her publishers @simonkidsuk and a special enormous thanks to our new friend @rachaeladean for illustrating her book so it looks so beautiful. Happy reading everyone! #cake #bake #book #hobby #farm #timelapse #farmlife #animals #art #whistledownfarm."

Matt shared a glimpse of his incredible living room back in 2021

In the background of the clip, whilst Nicola was hard at work, fans got a glimpse of hers and Matt's beautiful kitchen. The main worksurface is a beautiful black and gold marble-inspired work top.

They also appear to have a stunning cream Aga, which is flanked by sage green kitchen cupboards. Above the cooker the couple kept things neutral and added off-white tiles.

Matt's stone home is a countryside dream

The couples' sprawling countryside home truly is the house of dreams. Appearing on the One Show in 2021, Matt shared a look at his impressive living room which features incredible skylights in the ceiling.

Stone is certainly a theme throughout the lavish property. Outside, in front of his backdoor, are a series of beautiful stone steps.

The room also has glass doors leading out to the garden and cream sofas surrounding the cosy stone fireplace. Matt shares his home with his two children, Luke and Molly, and an arrray of animals including sheep, chicken, dogs and donkeys.