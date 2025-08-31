Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright debut £1.4k home feature at £5m Essex party palace

Fans of Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan will know that their Essex pad is nothing short of a palace – sprawling in size and perfect for entertaining. But on Sunday, the Heart Radio host, 38, took to Instagram to show the addition to the garden at the home he shares with his The Blame actress wife Michelle and their baby daughter, Palma. "Pizza night in the Wrighty house never misses," Mark wrote on social media, captioning a video where he showed his 2 million followers his new pizza oven, which comes courtesy of Gozney and costs a staggering £1,499.99.

"Homemade pizzas in the Wright household go down a treat," Mark enthused as he showed fans how to make the perfect homemade pizza in the new tabletop pizza that sits atop his outdoor fridge. It's not the first time Mark has taken to Instagram to show off his garden features, especially those that come with a culinary accompaniment. Earlier in the week, the former The Only Way is Essex star shared his recipe for frozen watermelon daiquiris while sitting on a lounger by his incredible outdoor swimming pool.

The recipe he shared served four people, showing once again that hosting is a top priority for the ex-reality TV star and his Fool Me Once actress wife. Elsewhere in their beach-club-inspired garden, Mark and Michelle have access to a football pitch, as well as an al fresco dining area and panoramic countryside views. Sharing their plans before renovating the garden to create the amazing space we see today, the couple penned in 2021 on social media: "Our garden means the world to us and we love the outdoors. We searched high and low to find the best landscape designers, after realising that there was only one company for us," before revealing that Rosebank Landscaping brought their dream to life.

Step inside Mark and Michelle's home

© Instagram Michelle and Mark built their home from the ground up

The interior of the couple's party pad is equally impressive. The home, which the TV stars purchased in October 2019, was knocked down and rebuilt over three years. Inside, it features an enormous spiral staircase as well as a sitting area with glass doors looking out onto the pool. They also have a fully decked out gym featuring a Reformer Pilates machine and a gorgeous grey marble kitchen.

© Instagram Michelle shared her happy news on Instagram following the arrival of baby Palma

It is from their pad that they have adapted to life as parents to little Palma, who was born in March. "Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25," the couple shared on social media, announcing the birth of their first child. The message featured alongside a black and white photo of their daughter in a sweet crochet hat with her parents' hands gently resting on her.