Michelle Keegan's secret retreat to use after horror break-in

Pregnant Michelle Keegan will still be recovering after the trauma of a terrifying break-in at her Essex mansion she shares with her husband Mark Wright, where the couple were forced to lock themselves in a bedroom to stay away from the intruders.

Thankfully the Brassic actress has a second property where she can retreat to for some refuge after the ordeal, and it's a place that's gone totally under the radar.

© Instagram The stars' home was targeted by criminals

In an interview with Grazia, the Fool Me Once star revealed she has a place up North. The article read: "The Stockport-born star has an apartment in Manchester, so stays there during filming [of Brassic]."

Michelle added: "All my friends and family are up there and I’m a homebird really. It's great timing because I’m getting to see everyone before the baby comes."

© Getty Michelle with her Brassic co-stars on the red carpet

It looks like the star has chosen to keep this home private and does not share pictures inside it on her social media.

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's home has a never ending garden

It's unknown if her residence is a rental one or somewhere she's previously purchased, but it makes sense for her to have a base near her family.

She already has a summer planned at home in Essex though. "I'm going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum. I'm never normally at home in the summer, I've always been away working, so I can't wait," she told the publication.

Mark and Michelle's Essex property is so stunning

New baby

WATCH: Michelle Keegan's baby joy she's over the moon about

The couple's first baby could be due any day now as all we know is he/she is due to be here in spring. Michelle and Mark first shared their happy news with fans at the end of 2024. "2025 is going to be a special one for us…" they captioned a joint Instagram post which included a photograph of Michelle cradling her baby bump on the beach.

While we have not seen the nursery for their little bundle of joy, we do know that they already have a playroom at their mammoth property as it was in their initial plans years before their pregnancy news.

Fans have urged the couple to start baby proofing their mansion ahead of their baby's arrival, with a few pointing out concerns over their light furnishings and their vast open staircase. There could be more changes afoot too…

© Instagram/Wrighty home The staircase creates the atmosphere of a hotel but it has been a cause of concern for fans

Safety at Essex mansion

Since Michelle and Mark's break-in, HELLO! has consulted with security experts to find out the improvements the celebrity couple should be making to secure their property.

Carlos Dhunay, a home security specialist for Telcam recommends the couple upgrade their current security measures. "Having visible security measures like smart alarms, floodlights, and high fences is a strong deterrent. Hiring on-site security or mobile patrols could further enhance protection, especially when they are travelling."

"Hiring on-site security or mobile patrols could further enhance protection"



Chris Dawson of Spy Alarms advises remote access security features for the Wrights as well as other members of the public. "Installing smart locks allows you to lock/unlock doors remotely and monitor who enters or exits your home and video doorbells allow you to see and speak to anyone at your door from your smartphone, even if you're not home. These features can visibly deter criminals as well as give you the ability to monitor your property remotely from your phone."