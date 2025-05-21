Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's home addition to protect baby Palma

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are still on cloud nine, living in their baby bubble with adorable daughter Palma.

The stars have the most incredible Essex mansion to raise her in, and its latest garden addition is perfect for the gorgeous little one.

On Tuesday, Mark took to Instagram Stories to share a video clip of himself outside in his sprawling, picture-perfect garden. The clip was filmed on Sunday when the sun was shining and he explained that his garden had "no shade whatsoever," and decided to pop to Elements Home Garden to buy a new parasol. It then cut to him back home with the parasol erected and as he lay down, he said: "Shade and chill."

While there was no sign of his bundle of joy in the clip, this feature will no doubt come in handy for her spending time in the garden as newborns should be kept out of the sun where possible. The NHS website reads: "Babies under 6 months old should be kept out of direct sunlight. Older babies should also be kept out of the sun as much as possible, particularly in the summer and between 11am and 3pm, when the sun is at its strongest."

© Instagram Mark and Michelle added a large swimming pool to their garden

Fans have not yet seen baby Palma's nursery inside their jaw-dropping mansion, but we do know that they already have a playroom sorted as that was a room earmarked on their original home plans.

Michelle and Mark's horror burglary

Mark and Michelle's dining room at stunning home

The decision not to share a look inside their daughter's sanctuary may be due to the dramatic burglary the couple experienced when Michelle was pregnant.

In a report shared by The Sun at the time, details of the break-in were revealed. It is believed four suspects were in the home for around a minute but left when they heard Mark shouting. The couple locked themselves in a bedroom when they heard a patio window being smashed.

Carlos Dhunay, a home security specialist for Telcam, told HELLO! that he believes it could have been the couple's social media posts on their home account that contributed to the burglary.

The couple's sofa looks like its in a catalogue

"When high-profile homeowners share details about their property, they unintentionally create a roadmap for criminals. Burglars look for vulnerabilities, and social media posts can reveal everything from entry points to valuable items," he said.

While Michelle and Mark have a range of security features at their megamansion, Carolos recommends the couple upgrade their current security measures. "Having visible security measures like smart alarms, floodlights, and high fences is a strong deterrent. Hiring on-site security or mobile patrols could further enhance protection, especially when they are travelling."