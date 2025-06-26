Michelle Keegan's insane view from swanky bathroom at £3.5m family home with Palma

After years of renovation work, the pair unveiled their gorgeous house in 2023 with a huge housewarming party, and have also shared the occasional glimpse with their fans online.
One part of their home, which is seriously envy-worthy, has sweeping views - something, they're fortunate to have from their bathroom.
Michelle, who welcomed her first child, Palma, with the Heart FM Radio DJ in March, recently took to her Instagram to share some snaps of her "moments of happiness", one of which was a photo of their swanky bathtub set-up.
The photo in question proves just how chic one bathroom in the house is.
Michelle was evidently indulging in some self-care as she took a snap of her free-standing bath filled with bubbles.
Michelle and Mark's bath is placed directly underneath the large window and shows a wonderful view outside the rear of their house.
From the comfort of the tub, they can relax and gaze over their endless garden and the rolling hills, which provide a scenic backdrop.
The Fool Me Once actress had also lit two scented candles and placed them on the windowsill, alongside a delicate wine glass filled with some rose.
Meanwhile, previous photos shared of their bathroom prove how it almost resembles a luxury spa!