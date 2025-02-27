Pregnant Michelle Keegan urged to 'hire on-site security' following horror home break-in

Pregnant Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright were shaken up after thieves targeted their Essex home, forcing them to hide in a locked bedroom. No matter where you live, flat or megamansion, there's always the possibility of your property being compromised. HELLO! has consulted two security experts on how Michelle and Mark (and the rest of us) can keep our homes as safe as possible.

Carlos Dhunay, a home security specialist for Telcam, points out that it could have been the couple's social media posts on their home account, @wrightyhome that sadly helped the criminals.

"When high-profile homeowners share details about their property, they unintentionally create a roadmap for criminals. Burglars look for vulnerabilities, and social media posts can reveal everything from entry points to valuable items."

To protect their home, Carlos recommends the couple upgrade their current security measures. "Having visible security measures like smart alarms, floodlights, and high fences is a strong deterrent. Hiring on-site security or mobile patrols could further enhance protection, especially when they are travelling."

You may think that the efforts for tight security seem a little futile after a break-in, but it's quite the opposite as he explains: "Criminals often return to properties they’ve already targeted. Taking immediate action, like reinforcing locks and installing monitored alarms can prevent repeat incidents."

Chris Dawson of Spy Alarms agrees with Carlos that an audit of current security is needed. "After experiencing a break-in, one of the first steps is to upgrade existing security systems. While celebrities like Mark and Michelle may already have a high level of security, it's important to reassess and reinforce the current setup."

He continues to recommend remote access security features for the Wrights as well as other members of the public. "Installing smart locks allows you to lock/unlock doors remotely and monitor who enters or exits your home and video doorbells allow you to see and speak to anyone at your door from your smartphone, even if you're not home. These features can visibly deter criminals as well as give you the ability to monitor your property remotely from your phone."



Lighting is another way to deter criminals. "Install motion-activated lights around the exterior of your home, especially near entrances, driveways, and dark corners where burglars could hide. By ensuring the front and back of your home are well-lit, it will make it harder for thieves to approach unnoticed," he adds.

It must have been a very scary ordeal for both Mark and Michelle, what with the Brassic actress being near her due date. The couple's first baby is due in spring, and they first shared their happy news with fans at the end of 2024. "2025 is going to be a special one for us…" they captioned a joint Instagram post which included a photograph of Michelle cradling her baby bump on the beach.

Spanish casa

As well as their Essex pad, the couple also have a Spanish apartment in Mallorca. In June 2023, Mark announced the renovation works at his property were complete, and he showed off the end result on Instagram. The plush pad has been immaculately designed with a chic lounge boasting a stunning glass balcony and a hotel-worthy bedroom.

Mark's loyal following loved seeing the finished product and his big reveal post racked up almost 30,000 likes. "Just wow and you both deserve it," penned one follower, and another commented: "Love it so classy!!!"