Sharon Osbourne announces plans for new life at UK mansion after Ozzy's big farewell

Ozzy Osbourne, 76, brought down the house when he played his last ever gig with Black Sabbath in Birmingham and after his final hurrah, his wife Sharon announced that they are set for a new lifestyle.

Talking to Billboard, the 72-year-old admitted she was "done" with working in the music industry. “I’ve been doing this since I was 15, and I'm done. We just want to live our life and do what we want to do and not have to follow an itinerary anymore.”

This comes after the couple made the major decision to move back to the UK after over 20 years of living stateside. It was a decision pushed by Sharon as Ozzy wasn't so sure about leaving the US. However, he has spoken out about the "crazy" gun crime in America being a concern for him.

Family disapproval

Ozzy's son has also expressed his disapproval. "I'm the only one in the family who thinks it's a terrible idea…,” Sharon and Ozzy’s son said of the move on the family's podcast. "They are going to be thousands of miles away from me, Kelly, all the grandkids. I’m like what are you guys going to do all day? Just like wander around the house?"

Kelly Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne and Jack Osbourne

Sharon quickly replied: "I'm going to bake bread and cakes, I am going to grow vegetables, I'm working on my wokeness, I will be very busy."

House overhaul

The Osbournes have owned a UK country home for 40 years but ahead of their return, it needed majorly renovating to accommodate Ozzy with his Parkinson's condition.

Sharon and Ozzy's UK home

The changes were set to include the addition of an on-site nurse's flat and a rehab wing to aid his health as much as possible.

Ozzy had a lot of health setbacks over the past few years which delayed their move. "It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy's health," Sharon said at the time.

Happy news

Kelly Osbourne, son Sidney Wilson and fiancé Sid Wilson

There was some very good news for the family after the final gig as Kelly's partner Sid Wilson popped the question backstage.

Kelly, 40, and Sid, 48, have been together since 2022, and are also the proud parents of a son named Sidney, who is now two years old.

Speaking to HELLO! about her dad's health, she said: "My dad is not the way he used to be, since the Parkinson's and surgeries and everything that happened," Kelly continued. "So I dedicate my life to spending as much time with him as I possibly can. He's also, like, my best friend."