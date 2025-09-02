Earl Spencer sets the record straight on why Princess Diana's childhood home will never be fully open to the public

Earl Charles Spencer appears to enjoy sharing snippets from his ancestral seat, Althorp House, posting updates on social media to showcase various parts of the gorgeous stately home and its grounds. However, the property is only ever open to visitors for two months of the year, with the rest of the time it is closed to the public. Princess Diana's brother Charles has finally revealed why this limitation is in place, shedding light in a new Instagram post.

On Monday, he shared a photograph of Diana's memorial bench outside the temple that's used for people to pay their respects to the late Princess. He penned: "Beautiful flowers, left yesterday by Althorp's visitors. We are open for July and August each year, by an arrangement reached with the UK Government in 1992. Strange to think that that summer season is bookended by 1 July - Diana’s birthday - and 31 August - the day she died."

© Alamy Stock Photo Althorp house, seat of Earl Spencer and childhood home of Diana Princess of Wales, Northamptonshire, England, UK

It's not clear if the limitation on viewing months was imposed by the government or Charles himself, but most likely the Earl, in order to maintain some privacy at his own home. However, this way, the property, which has garnered a mass interest over the years, can still be observed by Diana fans. Plus, the profits made from tickets can go towards the costly upkeep at the Grade I listed building.

© David Goddard An aerial view of the burial site of Diana, Princess of Wales

© Getty Images Harry expressed a wish to be buried next to his late mother, but it was denied

Diana has been laid to rest in the grounds, on the island at the Oval Lake, a place that is only accessible via boat for maximum security reasons. Prince Harry had once wished to be buried there, next to his mother, but it has been reported that the Duke's request was refused. Instead, he's opted for Frogmore House, which is where he and Meghan Markle held their 2018 wedding reception and also where their son Archie Harrison spent the first few months of his life.



Diana's memorial temple

There is a temple on site where people go to remember the late princess

The Temple, used as Diana's memorial site, was not actually constructed for the late princess. Charles has previously explained: "This temple, now dedicated to my late sister’s memory, was originally commissioned by our ancestor George John Spencer. He was in charge of the Royal Navy in the early part of the Napoleonic Wars. In 1798, initial reports from Egypt said the British fleet had been destroyed in a crucial battle by the French. George John fainted with shock. When the true version of the Battle of the Nile followed, outlining what was an astonishing victory by Nelson over the French, George John had this structure built - in thanks to God. It overlooks the Round Oval lake at Althorp and has become the place where kind visitors like to leave flowers in memory of Diana."