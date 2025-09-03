Tracee Ellis Ross latest home burglary victim in $100k ransacking — see other stars who've been robbed

Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest victim of home burglaries plaguing several celebrities across Los Angeles and beyond. On Tuesday, September 2, the PATTERN Beauty founder's home was burglarized, which staff members reported at approximately 12:30 a.m. local time after arriving at the home and finding it ransacked, local NBC affiliate KNBC reported. The police told the outlet that three intruders broke in through the glass door, and left with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and handbags.

Tracee was not at home at the time of the intrusion, but it's unclear whether she was in town. Police did recover security camera video, though no arrests were reported just yet. It's the latest in the string of home burglaries targeting various celebrities, from Brad Pitt to Nicole Kidman and Travis Kelce. See more on those below.

1/ 6 © Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi Brad with his girlfriend Inés de Ramón at the F1 premiere Brad Pitt In June, burglars broke into the Los Feliz home of the actor, while he was on a promotional tour for his movie F1. They reportedly climbed over the front fence before breaking a window and ransacking the residence, and on August 12, four burglars were arrested.





2/ 6 © Getty Images Nicole and Keith are largely based in Nashville, Tennessee Nicole Kidman Nicole's Los Angeles home with husband Keith Urban was broken into on Valentine's Day 2025. A window was broken, however it was not immediately clear what was taken from the home, if anything.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Austin spent some time earlier this year filming Caught Stealing in New York City Austin Butler In March 2025, TMZ reported that the Caught Stealing actor's Los Angeles home was also burglarized. Security discovered a glass door was shattered, and several items were missing.



4/ 6 © Getty Images Macklemore's Seattle home was robbed Macklemore On August 21, 2025, Seattle police arrested one of two men suspected of breaking into the rapper's house this summer, during which they attacked his nanny with bear spray and stole his jewelry.



5/ 6 © Jamie McCarthy Goldie and Kurt have been together since 1983 Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell In June 2024, Goldie revealed during an appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera that her home was robbed twice in the span of a few months, both times her bedroom and adjoining closets.

