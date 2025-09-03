Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tracee Ellis Ross latest home burglary victim in $100k ransacking — see other stars who've been robbed
The black-ish actress unfortunately joins a list of celebrities featuring Brad Pitt, Nicole Kidman, and Goldie Hawn, among others who have also had their homes burglarized

Tracee Ellis Ross is seen in Midtown on July 21, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest victim of home burglaries plaguing several celebrities across Los Angeles and beyond. On Tuesday, September 2, the PATTERN Beauty founder's home was burglarized, which staff members reported at approximately 12:30 a.m. local time after arriving at the home and finding it ransacked, local NBC affiliate KNBC reported. The police told the outlet that three intruders broke in through the glass door, and left with more than $100,000 worth of jewelry and handbags.

Tracee was not at home at the time of the intrusion, but it's unclear whether she was in town. Police did recover security camera video, though no arrests were reported just yet. It's the latest in the string of home burglaries targeting various celebrities, from Brad Pitt to Nicole Kidman and Travis Kelce. See more on those below.

Brad pitt ines de ramon© Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

Brad with his girlfriend Inés de Ramón at the F1 premiere

Brad Pitt

In June, burglars broke into the Los Feliz home of the actor, while he was on a promotional tour for his movie F1. They reportedly climbed over the front fence before breaking a window and ransacking the residence, and on August 12, four burglars were arrested.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas.© Getty Images

Nicole and Keith are largely based in Nashville, Tennessee

Nicole Kidman

Nicole's Los Angeles home with husband Keith Urban was broken into on Valentine's Day 2025. A window was broken, however it was not immediately clear what was taken from the home, if anything.

Austin Butler in a black shirt and grey trousers© Getty Images

Austin spent some time earlier this year filming Caught Stealing in New York City

Austin Butler

In March 2025, TMZ reported that the Caught Stealing actor's Los Angeles home was also burglarized. Security discovered a glass door was shattered, and several items were missing.

American rapper Macklemore performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 19, 2025 in Paris, France© Getty Images

Macklemore's Seattle home was robbed

Macklemore

On August 21, 2025, Seattle police arrested one of two men suspected of breaking into the rapper's house this summer, during which they attacked his nanny with bear spray and stole his jewelry.

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell © Jamie McCarthy

Goldie and Kurt have been together since 1983

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell

In June 2024, Goldie revealed during an appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast Let's Talk Off Camera that her home was robbed twice in the span of a few months, both times her bedroom and adjoining closets.

travis kelce smiling in chiefs uniform© Getty Images

The tight end is based in Kansas City, Missouri

Travis Kelce

In February 2025, seven Chilean nationals were charged with conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property over a slew of burglaries, among them at Travis Kelce's Kansas City home, through which they stole approximately $2 million, per the U.S. Attorney's Office in Middle District Florida.

