Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's big change at LA mansion following terrifying robbery

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were targeted by burglars at their Los Angeles home, during a terrifying encounter that has since resulted in a big change in the way that they live.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, on Wednesday, the Hollywood star told the All My Children alum that "we were robbed once," and went on to explain the story, adding that someone then months later attempted to rob them again while Goldie was home alone.

She said: "We went out to dinner. You know, we went to have dinner together and we were gone maybe two hours and 20 minutes or something.

"We came back and then went in the house and, you know, looked at, I saw this thing was on like 'Mutiny on the Bounty,' which I can't believe I remember what I was watching, but anyway, and I said, 'I think I'm gonna go to bed,' and like he says every night, 'Now?'

"Anyway, so I went up to the stairs and whatever, and I walked into my closet and I just lost it.

"They had broken in from the balcony to our bedroom, our closets, and they completely knocked down my door, which is a safe door, so they're very, very sophisticated and they got, you know, a lot of my goodies, if you know what I mean, and so I'm thinking, 'Oh my god. Well, the chances are, I guess that's it.'

"I mean, it's gotta be, the odds are that's not gonna happen again and just about, it's gonna be about four months now. I'm in the house by myself. It's the dog and I hear this big thump upstairs, and I was alone.

"Kurt wasn't there and I went, 'What the hell was that?' It was just like, was that a sonic boom? Did somebody jump somewhere? I mean, and as it turned out, the next day we discovered that they were trying to get in my bedroom while I was in the house."

"That's terrifying," Kelly replied. "Tell me about it. I mean, I couldn't believe it. What is happening here?" Goldie responded.

The award-winning actress went on to reveal that she and Kurt now have guards. "I've had a guard, yes. I've had a guard especially when I'm alone now. I'm never without a guard," Goldie said.

Goldie and Kurt live just around the corner from Kate Hudson and her family, while their other children, Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell, are also nearby. In fact, Kate resides in her former childhood home where Goldie and Kurt raised the family, and recently told Howard Stern that she was very "codependent" with Goldie.

She added: "Our family is just nuts — in the best way. Everyone is so different, but everyone wants to enjoy their life. There's a lot of like joie de vivre … We've got this life force in our family and it's so great."