Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law reveals alternative living situation after fleeing family home

Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner has revealed her alternative living situation after she was forced to leave her family home behind.

The actress and her family, including her husband Wyatt Russell and their sons Buddy and Boone, were among the thousands of residents forced to evacuate their homes during the devastating LA wildfires in January.

Meredith appears to have decided to move out of the LA area altogether following the destruction and has leaned on her sister-in-law, Kate Hudson, for a new place to stay.

Appearing at the Critics Choice Awards on Friday alongside Kate, Meredith shared that she and her family have been temporarily living in Kate's Palm Desert home.

Speaking to Extra, the Bad Monkey actress divulged her housing situation after she was asked if she has been able to return to her LA home.

"No, but Kate has been really generous," she said. "She has a very, very, very lovely house in Palm Desert… She's really open… She's put me up."

© Getty Images for Critics Choice Meredith and her family have been living in Kate's Palm Desert home

During the fires, which began in Pacific Palisades on January 7, Meredith took to Instagram to update her followers on their heartbreaking situation.

She wrote: "My little family is safe. Not sure about our house but – I'm so lucky. But man do I love our special seaside community so deeply. Heart wrenching."

© Instagram Meredith and her family were forced to evacuate their LA home

She added a video capturing the burnt remains of their town, calling it "incomprehensible," and then followed it up with a throwback photo of her kids playing on the beach near their home.

"Living in this tight community by the sea has been the greatest blessing," she wrote, adding another photo of one of her sons playing in their backyard.

© Instagram Meredith was heartbroken to leave her community

"Such a sense of community. Of home. Of connectedness," Meredith added. "Of sticky sweet salty air and trippy plants and the best neighbors. Feels worlds away from LA."

Meredith continued: "My husband grew up here and went to preschool on the corner. His parents live down the road. His sister lives down the road and so does his brother. It's just unfathomable. Our little pocket of bliss."

© Instagram Meredith and her family relocated to Palm Desert

Meredith and her family won't be staying at Kate's much longer as earlier this week, she revealed they have a new home in Aspen, Colorado.

Aspen holds a very special place for Wyatt in particular, as he spent a lot of his childhood there, while Goldie and Kurt Russell still have a house there too.

© Instagram Meredith and her family have a new home in Aspen, Colorado

Meredith posted a picture from inside the currently empty living area, featuring floor-to-ceiling window doors leading out onto a huge backyard covered in snow.

The actress shared a second post featuring a short video panning around the snow-covered grounds outside the property.

© Instagram Meredith and husband Wyatt Russell are looking to decorate their new family home

She wrote alongside it: "I'll be mostly thrift shopping this sweet house together in the next couple of weeks. Aspen and the valley has the best thrifting in the world I think. Follow along."

She added: "Also, if anyone has any quick ship furniture shops or playroom and kiddo recommendations please send."