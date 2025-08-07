Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pictured enjoying lively family time at private Colorado ranch

For Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, while they primarily live in California so as to keep up with their various commitments and be close to family, Colorado is the spot they've dubbed their real home.

The longtime couple have a home in Aspen that they built themselves from the ground up, having owned their private ranch for nearly 40 years.

© Instagram Kate shared some outtakes from a family vacation in Aspen

Their kids, Oliver Hudson, Kate Hudson and Wyatt Russell were also raised in Colorado, with Oliver and his family with wife Erinn Bartlett even moving there for the summer months. Kurt also shares a son, Boston Russell, with his first wife Season Hubley, who is also close with his half-siblings.

It looks like Goldie and Kurt found some time to make a quick getaway to Colorado with at least two of their kids, Kate and Wyatt, in tow, with Kate sharing several photos from her recent days with family.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Included in several of the snaps were her daughter Rani Rose, her sister-in-law and Wyatt's wife Meredith Hagner, plus her father on horseback and her mother, as usual, showcasing her lovable self, including none other than family friend Dakota Johnson, who'd been spotted vacationing with Kate earlier this year.

"Soul reset," she captioned the photos, with fans leaving comments like: "Colorado is the best... welcome back!" and: "Stunning and the family spread tops the cake," as well as: "Oh my gosh, I love all this. What a lovely vacation! Y'all are such an awesome family. Beautiful souls!!"

Recently, parenting expert Rachel FitzD, expert speaker at The Baby Show, shared some insight with HELLO! about how Goldie and Kurt navigate parenting in the spotlight and keeping their family close, especially as even their grandparents take their place in the public eye.

© Instagram Her mom Goldie shined as usual, and they were joined by close friend Dakota Johnson

"Parenting can be fabulous fun but also exhausting and fractious," she said. "One family that has been in the news a lot recently is that of Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell."

"The famous couple have four children (one together and three from previous relationships) and a whopping eight grandchildren and what sets this family apart is that, in spite of living their lives in the relentless spotlight, they all seem so totally grounded and at ease with each other."

© Instagram Kurt was pictured living his best life on horseback, joined by his daughter-in-law Meredith Hagner

She continued: "So what are the secrets of a harmonious family life? Fundamentally we all thrive when we know what's what: when there are boundaries that are clearly set and firmly held, and in which we feel safe to express ourselves and flourish."

"Children who are brought up knowing what is expected and feel secure, loved, heard and respected, develop good self-esteem, form warm relationships and show resilience even when faced with difficult life circumstances or spend their days in the glare of publicity."

© Instagram Goldie and Kurt have owned their sprawling Aspen ranch for four decades, almost as long as they've been together

"As Goldie and Kurt have discovered, if we can put in the hard graft with our own children, then they learn their parenting script from us and pass that down to their own children in turn and so, of course, we get to reap the benefits by having a deeper and more meaningful relationship with our grandchildren."