Hugh Bonneville's quiet country home in Sussex with 'welcoming community' 1hr from Downton Abbey

It may be very easy to imagine Hugh Bonneville himself residing at Highclere Castle, where they film Downton Abbey, but the actor has his own countryside haven, 50 miles down the road, in Midhurst. The star tends to keep his personal life private, and rarely posts pictures inside his property there, but we've gathered up those rare glimpses and taken a delve into his countryside life. Discover Hugh's home and learn about his new girlfriend, too…

Although the Paddington star tends to use his social media for promoting his work, he occasionally shares snippets of his home life. In 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hugh filmed a video inside his country residence, revealing a beautiful green bookcase and the corner of some unique iron spiral stairs.

Another pandemic moment gave us a glimpse into Hugh's outdoor space. He arranged an alfresco lunch with former Fortnum & Mason boss Ewan Venters, and they were sitting near a wood-clad building. Behind the actor, a fruitful display of blooms and tomato plants could be seen. The table was beautifully dressed for dining, with a floral tablecloth and matching napkins. And not to mention, the gargantuan bottle of rosé!

Midhurst is a small market down around 55 miles from London, and former home of War of the Worlds author, H G Wells. While the place isn't that well known, the locals seem to love it – and now Hugh too! The Visit Midhurst website explains that the area has a "welcoming community" and it's a sentiment Hugh himself has echoed in an interview.

In the past, Hugh has opened up about his experience of the nearby South Downs. "I just love the South Downs, it's a great place to go and clear the cobwebs out and the views on a good day, even in the driving rain there is something magical about it...I love the temperament of the people of Hampshire and West Sussex and I feel very proud to be a member of the community there," he said. It was during Hugh's childhood that he fell in love with the area, and now he's achieved his dream of living there.

In 2023, Hugh announced his separation from wife Lucinda Williams after 25 years of marriage, and they went on to officially divorce a year later. At the time, The Mail on Sunday reported that Hugh temporarily moved into a £6,500-a-month bachelor pad in London's Soho. Fans were never given looks inside the property, and he tried to keep his presence there lowkey.

Hugh has recently stepped out on the red carpet with girlfriend, Heidi Kadlecova. Although we've only just seen them pose in front of the cameras together, reports suggest that Heidi has been on hand to support Hugh at lots of prior high-profile events but tended to avoid the cameras. The pair matched in black at the premiere of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.