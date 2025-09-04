Jennifer Garner unveils sprawling closet in $7.4M Brentwood home as she makes clothing confession

Jennifer Garner has long been a style muse on everyone's fashion radar since rising to fame in the early Noughties. Known for her impeccable taste, she effortlessly blends timeless silhouettes with a neutral color palette and minimal embellishments – mastering chic both on and off the red carpet. Now, the actress has given fans a rare glimpse into where she keeps her sartorial treasures, revealing her luxurious walk-in wardrobe in a behind-the-scenes look. The 53-year-old took to Instagram to share a Reel of her playfully modeling her favourite sweatpants along to "Bring the Wow" by Kali J and Nathan Fields.

The clip shows Jennifer playfully dancing around her closet as she tries on a variety of sweatpants for the camera. Her walk-in wardrobe exudes understated luxury, featuring sleek white shelving illuminated by built-in lighting, light wood floors, and stylish drawers accented with gold hardware. A neatly arranged lineup of running shoes lines the floor, while her coats are perfectly displayed in open cabinetry – ready and waiting for the arrival of autumn.

The star's closet lies in her $7.4 million farmhouse-style property in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Jennifer acquired the land back in 2019 following her divorce from Ben Affleck and opened the doors to her stunning estate in an interview with Architectural Digest last year. "I’m so excited to show you my kitchen because, since the day I moved in, this is the first time ever that the counter’s been clean," she shared. "I love a wood kitchen. So, the house really is like being inside a treehouse."

© Todd Williamson/NBCUniversal Jennifer Garner in her Brentwood home

The mother-of-three enjoys spending time in the kitchen and cooking for her children. "Here alone, with my kids, on a weekend, I cannot tell you how often I make something and I’m just feeding them as it comes off the stove cause I’m not very good at things coming out of the oven or off the stove at the same time," she added.

© Getty Images Jennifer purchased the property following her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer shared how she "wanted [the home] to feel old and cool and historic, but I also wanted to make it work for a big family with a lot of things going on." Architectural duo Steve and Brooke Giannetti drew inspiration from Jennifer's childhood growing up in West Virginia and bathed the home in earthy, wood tones and natural textiles.

Meanwhile, the kitchen features white wood cabinets adorned with gold hardware, light oak accents, and a gray slate countertop. The breakfast bear boasts an unlacquered brass Garrison chandelier by The Urban Electric Co. The piece hangs above a Foley dining table from Lucca Antiques and the chairs are adorned with Rogers & Goffigon mohair.