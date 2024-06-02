Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Olly Murs shares sweet hopes for baby daughter Madison following adorable family celebration
Olly Murs shares sweet hopes for baby daughter Madison following adorable family celebration

The star shot to fame on The X Factor

Diane Shipley
Senior Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Olly Murs and his wife Amelia welcomed their first child, daughter Madison, in April, delighting their fans as they shared the first photos of their little girl on social media. 

At the weekend, the doting dad shared another insight into his family life, as he paid tribute to the couple's "first princess", their dog Missy, who just turned four. 

After posting a sweet video compilation of his pup's life so far, the X Factor star tagged his wife as he shared a sweet image of the pair howling along with Missy, which he captioned with crying-laughing emojis and the words: "Can't wait to bring Madi into the wolfpack…" 

Posting the adorable video compilation in honour of his dog's birthday, Olly sweetly penned: "Happy birthday to our first princess! I do miss our furry little bundle of madness! Soon all of us will be together [heart emoji], life wouldn’t be same without you side-eyeing me every morning…"

The singer is currently supporting Take That on tour, and has been giving occasional glimpses into his days as he balances performing with new fatherhood. 

Olly and Amelia howling along with their dog Missy© Instagram
In one post, the proud dad shared a sweet photo taken with his baby daughter after a gig. 

Olly Murs holding baby daughter© Instagram
The couple welcomed baby Madison in April

Olly's family sadness

It hasn't always been so rosy for the star, however, as he revealed this week in a heartfelt interview with The Times

Talking about his estrangement from his twin brother Ben, Olly said: "When you've been in the womb with someone, you struggle with loneliness. I had to deal with it when my twin and I went on our separate lives. I was desperate to be around people, could not sit in a room alone." 

Olly melted hearts with his sweet video
The pair became estranged in 2009, when Olly performed in the X Factor semi-final, which fell on the same weekend as his brother's wedding.

The pop star previously told The Sunday Times: "It's easy to blame my decision, but there's much more to it than that, and in the end it was Ben's decision. 

"I apologised, said: 'I'm sorry Ben, I love you to bits, have a great day, but I can't come. This is massive for me, for the family, for us,' but there were lots of other elements prior to that, and for my brother not to speak to the family, that's his choice." 

olly murs in white suit © Getty
Olly also revealed that he had to learn to like his own company when he was single for three years, which was when he met his now-wife. 

Olly and Amelia's wedding

The couple married in Olly's native Essex in July 2023 at 380-acre Osea Island in the Blackwater Estuary, which made for the perfect backdrop for their three-day celebrations. 

father cradling baby daughter© Instagram
Olly is so proud of his baby daughter

"I was on the brink of crying at any moment," Olly told HELLO!. "When my nephews walked down the aisle, I was gone, then when Amelia came in – oh my God! My mum said she hasn't seen me cry like that since I was four years old!" 

Olly and Amelia in snow outside black house© Instagram
Olly and Amelia with their dog Missy

Shortly after the nuptials, Olly shared that the couple were looking ahead to their next adventure of having children together.

