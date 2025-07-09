Emily Andre's unconventional sleeping arrangements with husband Peter and stepchildren

Since getting married in 2015, Emily and Peter Andre have created a gorgeous family home in Surrey with their blended family.

The couple share three kids: Amelia, 10, Theo, eight, and one-year-old Arabella, while Peter is a father to two older children with his ex-wife Katie Price, Junior, 19, and Princess, 17.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer and the doctor have shown off several areas of their spacious home, including the ginormous bed in their master bedroom, but they haven't always shared a sleeping space.

During a candid conversation with Giovanna Fletcher on her podcast Happy Mum Happy Baby, Emily opened up all aspects of home life, from her emergency surgery following the birth of her youngest daughter to her struggles to step into the role of a stepmother at 24.

© Instagram Emily opened up about sleeping in a different room from Peter

Emily admitted that she did not share a bedroom with Peter in their early relationship, which is largely considered the honeymoon phase.

"I sort of built [the relationship with my stepkids] slowly because I think I wouldn't expect to step into that role immediately. And I was young as well, so I think we were always really cautious in the beginning about how much I was around. And we joke about this now with the kids.

"It's so funny. But we didn't share a bedroom for the first year that we were together, because when the kids were there. He wanted to be respectful, and I actually really admired that at the time, that he always would put them first. I thought that was really lovely."

Peter and Emily's early relationship

© Instagram The Andres live in Surrey

Peter and Emily met in 2012 after the then-36-year-old needed surgery for kidney stones. He was treated by Emily's dad, Dr. Ruaraigh MacDonagh, and later gave him a couple of tickets for the Plymouth show as a thank you, but his wife Rebecca and daughter Emily went in his place.

"We had a bit of a laugh and I thought, 'Oh, they're really nice people,'" he told Cornwall Live.

The couple started dating shortly afterwards and got engaged in 2013, shortly before they welcomed their first child.

Emily admitted it felt a little "daunting" becoming a stepparent so young, but went on to gush about how "lovely" Junior and Princess are behind closed doors.

Sisterly bond

© Getty The doctor is a stepmum to Peter's kids Junior and Princess

"I think the fact that it kind of developed slowly was what sort of made it manageable. And I promise I'm not just saying this, they're so lovely. Honestly, in, I don't know how many years now, probably we must have been together 14 years, something like that, long anyway. I honestly think I've told them off less times than I could count on one hand.

"They've made it so easy for me… You know, you'd have thought we would have fallen out at some point, or I'd have had to really have a go at them, but no," she added.

© Instagram Peter and Emily have welcomed three children together

Emily maintained that welcoming another three children has "cemented" them as a family. While she sees herself as a sister to Peter's kids, she joked that she is far more "strict" with her younger children, imposing "silly rules" about screen time at home.

"I'm not their mum and I have, that's something that I always have to, you know, make sure I tread that line carefully. And I always see it a bit more like being a big sister, which I don't know if that's the right way to look at it. But I think, you know, I was trying to give them guidance, but I don't, I wouldn't kind of overstep that," she said.