Olly Murs welcomes second child with wife Amelia Tank – and reveals old-fashioned baby name

Singer Olly Murs has become a proud dad of two alongside his wife, bodybuilder Amelia Tank, and has revealed the old-fashioned baby name of his newborn son, Albert.The couple, already parents to one-year-old daughter Madison, shared the happy news with their fans in an Instagram post. Olly, 41, posted a photo showing the couple leaving the hospital, with him carrying a car seat containing their newborn son, while Amelia, 32, draped her arm around him. In the caption, Olly expressed his excitement, writing: "Walking out as four. Welcome to the world, our little Albert."

Fans react to the happy news

Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, flooding the comments with well wishes for their growing family. One person commented: "Massive congratulations!! Welcome to the world, baby Albert. Madison is going to be the best big sister. Love to you all xxxx," while another added: "One of each – this is just the most beautiful news. Congratulations to you all." A third fan wrote: "Awww, it's a boy. Welcome to the boy club. Congratulations and take care."

Olly and Amelia's parenthood journey

Olly and Amelia's journey to parenthood for the second time was first shared with fans in April 2025, when they revealed they were expecting another baby. The announcement came on Good Friday, with Olly sharing a heartfelt video on Instagram. In the clip, Olly can be seen walking alongside his wife, lifting Madison onto his shoulders, while Amelia holds up pregnancy scan photos. Madison wore a "big sis" T-shirt, making the announcement even more special.

Life as parents

Since the birth of Madison in April 2024, Olly and Amelia have embraced their new life as parents, often sharing moments from their family life on social media. Fans have loved watching Olly and Amelia's journey together, and with the arrival of baby Albert, their family has reached an exciting new chapter.

© Instagram The couple are parents to one-year-old Madison

Olly Murs' music career

Olly has had a hugely successful career in music, after first gaining fame when he finished as a runner-up on the 2009 season of The X Factor UK, after Joe McElderry. Since then, the pop star went on to release a string of hits, including Please Don't Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat (featuring Rizzle Kicks) and Dance With Me Tonight. His cheeky-chappy personality and catchy tunes earned him a dedicated fanbase, and he's remained a household name ever since.