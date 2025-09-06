Blake Shelton is 'really doing it' in new video from $4m ranch that sparks reaction – watch

Blake Shelton is keeping himself busy at his $4 million Oklahoma ranch and has already started to prepare for the new season. The 49-year-old country star sparked a big reaction from fans when he shared a video of himself out in his sprawling fields preparing to plant "some fall food plots" with his big red tractor. It wasn't just his excitement of "really doing it" that warmed his followers' hearts, but also his revised version of his wife, Gwen Stefani's No Doubt hit, "Hella Good," in which he cheekily tweaked some of the lyrics to reference his planting expedition instead.

"It is September, we're coming on fall, and that means one thing to me – it's time to start planting some fall food plots," he gushed at the camera before turning it to reveal his tractor. "I color-coordinated today, baby," he added, before he was in the tractor, driving and belting out his tweaked lyrics in the style of Gwen's song. "I'm really doing it!" he exclaimed before singing: "Got me feeling hella good, so I'm gonna keep on planting."

© Instagram Gwen and Blake split their time between LA and their Oklahoma ranch

His followers loved the fun glimpse into his private life, with one commenting: "Blake is living his best life, please don't ever change we love you just as you are." A second said: "I mean it's the way he sings Gwen's song for me." A third added: "I love that rendition of Hella Good." A fourth said: "Don't ever change. You are awesome."

© Instagram Gwen and Blake with her sons after they married on their ranch in 2021

Blake purchased his Oklahoma lot for around $4 million before he and Gwen built their dream home. The pair raises animals at the ranch, and they even built a chapel on the grounds, which is where they became husband and wife in the summer of 2021. Blake, Gwen, and her kids, Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, split their time between their Oklahoma ranch and their $14 million mega-mansion in Encino, Los Angeles.