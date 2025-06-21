Blake Shelton shares update from 'sinking' $4m Oklahoma ranch – watch

Blake Shelton may be taking a break from his busy schedule to enjoy some downtime at his Oklahoma ranch, but that doesn't mean he isn't keeping busy.

The 49-year-old shared an update while working on an area nestled on his 1,300 acres of land and revealed that constant rain has caused some of the land to sink.

Ranch life

"About to do a little spraying on my sweetcorn. Got all my stuff loaded up there in the orange Kubota, and man, it's been one of those years in Oklahoma," he said in a video shared on Instagram.

"It's been awesome, but man, we've had a lot of rain, and areas that look dry, even though they look dry, they're saturated."

© Instagram Blake and Gwen have 1,300 acres of land

Panning to a section with deep tracks in the ground, Blake revealed that the wet weather caused some issues with his Kubota, as when he tried to drive through the mud, the tractor ended up "sinking".

Thankfully, Blake was able to save his beloved Kubota, adding: "I hit the gas pedal, put it in four-wheel drive, and I pulled her on out."

Finding humor in the situation, Blake then broke into song, singing: "I was way down in it with a big old loader, but I always pull out when I'm on my Kubota…"

© Instagram Blake's stepsons enjoy time on the ranch

Captioning the clip, he quipped: "Don't get overwhelmed in the moment... Concentrate on pulling out. #kubota."

Blake purchased the lot for around $4 million before he and his wife, Gwen Stefani, built their dream abode.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake married at their Oklahoma ranch

The pair raises animals at the ranch, and they even built a chapel on the grounds, which is where they became husband and wife in the summer of 2021.

Blake, Gwen, and her kids Kingston, 19, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 11, split their time between their Oklahoma ranch and their $14 million mega-mansion in Encino, which is in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles.