Blake Shelton's absurd 'rule' for Oklahoma ranch won't sit well with Gwen Stefani
Blake joked about his very specific rule for the Oklahoma ranch he shares with Gwen

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani pose on the red carpet for Opry 100: A Live Celebration at Grand Ole Opry at the Ryman Auditorium on March 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images
Jenni McKnight
Jenni McKnightUS Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Blake Shelton has his own set of rules when it comes to life on his ranch in Oklahoma, and we can't imagine it sits well with his wife, Gwen Stefani.

The country superstar is often on the road touring or traveling for his other work commitments, but when he returns to the 1,300-acre ranch he shares with Gwen, there is one thing he loves to do to help him relax.

Blake admitted that he will only listen to one particular artist when he wants to unwind – himself.

"I crank all of my music all the time," he deadpanned while appearing on Taste of Country Nights. "Twenty-four hours of Blake Shelton going on at Blake Shelton's house, come on in," he added.

Blake is well-known for his dry humor, so it's likely he was joking about his choice of home music, but we wouldn't put it past him if he did blast his music all day and night.

Of course, he is also a fan of his wife's music, both as a solo artist and frontwoman of No Doubt, reeling off his favorite songs, which include "Cool," "Hella Good," "It's My Life," and "Hey Baby."

Gwen and Blake split their time between Oklahoma and Los Angeles, along with her three boys, Apollo, 11, Zuma, almost 17, and Kingston, 19. 

While it was initially a shock to the boys' systems to spend time in the great outdoors, having lived in LA most of their lives, they grew to love rural life. 

Blake Shelton plays on his guitar with his stepson Apollo and his cousin playing in the background, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Blake joked that he likes to play his music 24/7 at his Oklahoma ranch

In an interview with Country Radio Seminar in 2022, Blake spoke of the culture shock.

"The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?'" Blake said of the two oldest boys. "I go, 'Go out that door and don't come back till you're too tired to go any further.' Well, they can't even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani pose for a photo with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo Rossdale, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Gwen and her sons have adapted to country life

Blake taught them how to fish and enjoy spending time outdoors, but it may have backfired on him as he added: "When it comes to burning things, starting fires, and throwing hatchets. You better get out of the way!"

Gwen also had to adapt as she never thought she'd leave the idyllic blue skies and sandy beaches of California. 

gwen stefani children blake shelton © Getty Images
Blake, Gwen, and her sons split their time between LA and Oklahoma

She told Jimmy Kimmel: "It’s pretty magic, I have to say. I had no idea myself that it was such an amazing place.

"And I get to be face-to-face with Blake Shelton every day. You should see those eyes under the Oklahoma stars."

Blake Shelton gwen stefani kids© Instagram
Blake loves being a stepdad

Blake loves being a stepdad to Gwen's boys and told People the kids have "taught me something about myself that I never knew, I'm more than just a country singer or a goofy guy. I'm someone they actually lean on, and that's not a responsibility that I ever had and not something that I ever considered even being into."

"It's a different kind of self-worth," he added. "Maybe it's the opposite of self-worth because you put yourself way down on the rung, and they move up ahead of you."

