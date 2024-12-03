Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's colossal lake house with swim-up tiki bar

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton own a secluded ranch, a modern Encino home and the most amazing lake house. Here's everything you need to know about the latter…

Blake and Gwen have constructed their own villa-style residence in Lake Texoma, complete with an outdoor pool and swim-up tiki bar. The building boasts a balcony offering up views over the stunning pool and lake beyond.

Pictures of the property can be seen on the Daily Mail. They've added palm trees to really give it a holiday feel, but for Blake, it's more than just a luxury getaway pad…

Blake spent some of his childhood on Lake Texoma, on his parents' houseboat so it holds a special place in his heart. So much so that the country singer even titled his 11th studio album, Texoma Shore.

As a kid growing up, we used to call it just ‘going to the lake. There's an area down there called Cumberland Cove and Catfish Bay,” Shelton told Nash Country Daily.

He also revealed that he records music at his waterside home. "I finally built a home down there right on Lake Texoma. When I did, I put a studio down there," he told the publication.

"Lake Texoma has always been a place of great memories, new and old," Blake told 1043wowcountry.com.

Gwen shares three sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and we're sure they enjoy spending time at the idyllic location.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's ranch

Blake purchased the 1,600-acre lot, Ten Point Ranch, for around $4 million before starting work creating his dream home.

Gwen occasionally shares glimpses into their idyllic life on the ranch via social media and fans have been treated to a look at their flower fields and vegetable patches.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's LA home

Gwen has a very bold bedroom at her LA home

The family have a three-storey home in the San Fernando Valley area, and they purchased it for a cool $13million, according to Dirt.

Highlights at the swanky property include a home theatre, an outdoor pool and spa, tennis courts, and an alfresco kitchen area.

When fans got a look inside their marital bedroom, they couldn't believe their eyes. A multi-colored four-poster bed stood in the centre of the room, a snake print rug on the floor and matching snake print panelled walls featured behind the bed.

One fan joked: "You're telling me Blake sleeps in that bed?" perhaps referring to the quirky style of the frame.