Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $18m property portfolio including mega-mansion and private ranch
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California© Kevin Mazur,Getty

The Voice US stars split their time between two family homes

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
3 minutes ago
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are both esteemed musicians and instantly recognisable faces on our TV screens thanks to their work as judges on The Voice.

It's for these reasons the couple, who wed three years ago, are the proud owners of multiple homes in their property portfolio worth an estimated total of $18 million.

Gwen, 54, and Blake, 48, are the picture of marital bliss and have blended their families seamlessly. The No Doubt singer is a mom to three sons, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, from her previous marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton attend the 27th Annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala benefit for the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada© Getty Images
Though Blake, who was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert, doesn't have children, he has welcomed his wife's three boys with open arms and the whole family has a close bond. 

The family split their time between two homes. Gwen and Blake share a mega-mansion in Encino, which is in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, estimated to be worth around the $14 million mark that they purchased in 2020. 

The home boasts multiple bedrooms, reception rooms, quirky interiors and an enormous garden to lap up the Californian sun.  

They also spend lots of time at a ranch in Oklahoma. The private countryside abode sits on 1,600 acres of land and Blake purchased the lot for around $4 million before they built the dream abode.

The pair raise animals at the ranch and they even built a chapel on the grounds, which is where they became husband and wife in the summer of 2021.

We've rounded up the best photos of Gwen and Blake's two properties. 

Click through the gallery to see…

Gwen and Blake's private ranch and Hollywood mansion are so different

1/6

gwen stefani ranch living room© Photo: Instagram

Living room

The living area at Gwen and Blake's ranch is full of life and color. The family have wicker sofas, plenty of artwork and framed photographs, as well as a huge TV mounted on the wall.

Blake's ranch appears to have lots of wooden cladding inside, giving it an earthy and authentic farm feel.

According to Blake, Gwen's sons took some time adjusting to country living.

"The two of them were like, 'Well, what do we do now?' I go: 'Go out that door and don’t come back till you’re too tired to go any further,'" he said during an appearance on Country Radio Seminar 2022, adding: "Well, they can't even imagine just going down to the creek with a net or turning over rocks or getting on a buggy and driving around."

2/6

gwen stefani ranch dining room party© Photo: Instagram

Dining area

The dining area of their home in Oklahoma is just as vibrant as the lounge. In this photo, Blake is being showered with love for his birthday. 

The room is decorated with birthday bunting, but there are also plenty of family snaps hanging on the wall, too.

The dining area has two windows right by the seating area to allow plenty of daylight to flood the room.

3/6

gwen stefani blake shelton engagement

Chapel

One of the most impressive parts of the ranch is the chapel they built on the grounds. The church is so beautiful so there's no wonder they got hitched here in 2021. 

Gwen and Blake first gave fans a look at the special place when they announced their engagement to the world, standing in the chapel while Gwen flashed her huge engagement ring.

The walls of the building are made from grey stone and a glimpse of the brightly coloured stained-glass window could be seen, too.

4/6

gwen stefani kitchen

Gwen's kitchen at LA Home

Gwen and Blake's home in Los Angeles couldn't be more different to their private ranch.

In this snap shared on social media, Gwen is proudly standing in her kitchen which has a gorgeous marble effect all over the walls.

The cooking area is generous in size and has a large silver extractor above it. 

The kitchen also boasts a large, marble-topped island in the center of the room, perfect for socializing while preparing food.

5/6

gwen stefani glam room inside la home© Photo: Instagram

Dressing room

The 'Hollerback Girl' singer is known for her glamorous makeup including her iconic platinum blond locks and bright red lips, so it's fitting that she has an ultra-luxe dressing room.

This snapshot from her Instagram shows the room in all its glory.

There's a monochrome pattern on the ceiling, plenty of black-and-white framed prints on the wall and, of course, an incredible makeup station with plush chairs.

6/6

gwen stefani garden

Garden

As a mom of three children, Gwen likely had a requirement for a large garden when purchasing their property. 

Their home in LA has a spectacular view of the city, an enormous pool area and a terrace with lots of seating and sun loungers.  

