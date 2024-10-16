Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's pristine Californian kitchen at $14m mansion

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are lucky enough to live in a sprawling mansion in California, so it's no wonder that the house came with a generously sized, beautiful kitchen.

The couple spend most of the time at their massive home in Encino, which is in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, estimated to be worth around the $14 million mark. The pair purchased their home in 2020.

However, they also own a stunning ranch in Oklahoma into which they have poured plenty of hard graft and love. It's also where the couple got hitched in 2021, namely the chapel Blake had built on the grounds of their home.

© Kevin Mazur Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton pose onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

Due to their work commitments, the Encino property is their main base. Blake, 48, and Gwen, 54, live there with Gwen's children, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, from her previous marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale.

The home boasts multiple bedrooms, reception rooms, quirky interiors and an enormous garden to lap up the Californian sun.

But, like a lot of family homes, the kitchen is the main hub of the home.

The No Doubt singer has shared the occasional video and photo from inside the huge kitchen and with its enormous oven, marble-topped surfaces and plenty of daylight, it's in pristine condition.

Click through the gallery to see the best views of their kitchen…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Gwen shared this video of her home at Christmas last year

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's dreamy kitchen

1 4 Gwen's luxurious kitchen One of the standout elements of Gwen's kitchen is the enormous oven and cooking area and it's shown in all its glory in this snapshot from a video the singer shared. Fittingly, Gwen was baking in the video and a snapshot shows their huge double oven with a large and eye-catching silver extractor fan over the top.

2 4 © Instagram Gwen showed off a glimpse of her oven at their Californian home The oven also has plenty of cooking space on top for frying or cooking over a gas flame. To the side of the hob, there are wide surfaces offering lots of space for preparing ingredients. We also love the marble-topped island and surfaces that are focal points throughout the kitchen. The marble effect has also been replicated on the splashback wall behind their oven, continuing the chic monochrome theme perfectly.

3 4 © Instagram Gwen has cool gadgets in her kitchen at home A screengrab from a video of the family getting ready for their Christmas meal with all their loved ones shows the high-end gadgets that Gwen and Blake have in their kitchen. A still shows their Smeg juicer and toaster in a bright Barbie-pink shade, further evidence of Gwen's boldness and love of color.

4 4 © Instagram Blake Shelton in their kitchen at their Californian home The island in the center of the room is easily the standout star of the kitchen. It's topped in gorgeous white and grey marble and is also large enough to house a sink at one end. It's the perfect place for the family to gather, sit and prepare feasts.

MORE: Gwen Stefani transforms living room at $14m home for epic celebration

MORE: Blake Shelton makes personal revelation about relationship with Gwen Stefani