Where will Prince Harry stay during UK visit without Meghan Markle?

The Duke of Sussex is set to make a rare return to the UK this week to attend the WellChild Awards, but since his relationship with his father, King Charles. has seen its ups and downs over the last five years, Prince Harry has royal fans wondering where he may stay during his time back home. The royal, 40, is returning solo, meaning he won't need a space to accommodate his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four. What other options are available to him?

Since stepping down from his senior royal duties in 2020, the Duke has returned to the UK on only a handful of occasions. This has included the funerals of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in 2021 and 2022, respectively, the King's coronation in 2023, and while attending a court hearing about his security. He was previously believed to have stayed at Frogmore Cottage.

© Getty Prince Harry has flown home to attend the WellChild Awards

What is Frogmore Cottage like?

The five-bedroom, four-bathroom Grade II listed house located on King Charles' Windsor estate underwent a £2.4 million renovation before the couple moved in with their son Archie, making it the perfect spot for them to stay during their UK visits. However, the Duke and Duchess were asked to hand over the keys in 2023 following the publication of Harry's book Spare.

© Netflix The Duke and Duchess of Sussex lived at Frogmore Cottage during their time as a working royal couple

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, said: "We can confirm that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have vacated Frogmore Cottage. The Duke and Duchess have repaid the expenditure incurred by the Sovereign Grant in relation to the renovation of Frogmore Cottage, thus leaving the Crown with a greatly enhanced asset."

In his book, Harry spoke fondly of their former home, stating they were "destined to live" there. "Meg and I moved our office into Buckingham Palace. We also moved into a new home. Frogmore was ready. We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there," he wrote.

Harry and Meghan lived at Frogmore Cottage with their son Archie before moving to America

"We couldn't wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve. We met the Queen's gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They were thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry."

When Harry visited London in September 2023 for the annual WellChild awards, there was speculation that he could stay at Windsor Castle, while others suggested he ended up in a hotel, even though Frogmore Cottage remained vacant.

© PA Images The couple vacated Frogmore Cottage in 2023

He had a 45-minute meeting with his father before Charles was spotted travelling to Buckingham Palace and taking a helicopter to Sandringham in Norfolk. It is not known whether Harry has been granted access to somewhere on the crown estate to maintain his privacy during this sensitive family matter, despite the last-minute arrangements, or if he has chosen alternative hotel accommodation, as per reports.

The Duke has voiced his concerns about his family's security in the past, so we imagine his location will remain under wraps. After royal protection was taken away from Harry and Meghan following their exit from the royal family in 2020, Harry confessed he believes his children cannot "feel at home" in the UK if it is "not possible to keep them safe", he explained in his legal challenge against the Home Office.