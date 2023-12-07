Prince Harry feels Archie and Lilibet 'cannot feel at home' in UK in emotional statement

The Duke of Sussex believes his children cannot "feel at home" in the UK if it is "not possible to keep them safe" there, the High Court heard on Thursday.

Prince Harry's barrister, Shaheed Fatima KC, read out an excerpt from an emotional written witness statement prepared for his legal challenge against the Home Office over a change to his security arrangements when visiting the UK.

The father-of-two explained why he and his wife, Meghan Markle, felt that they had to move to the US after stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

The couple reside in Montecito, California with four-year-old Prince Archie and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

Harry wrote: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil."

He continued: "I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."

Harry has brought a legal challenge against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), after being told he would no longer be given the "same degree" of publicly funded security.

The Government says Harry’s claim should be dismissed, arguing that Ravec – which falls under the Home Office’s remit – was entitled to conclude the duke’s protection should be "bespoke" and considered on a "case-by-case” basis.

Harry now faces a wait for a judge’s ruling on his legal action against the Home Office after a two-and-half-day hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice, which concluded on Thursday.

