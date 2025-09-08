Prince Harry 'wants to bring his family to the UK' in the near future

After five years away from royal life, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly hoping to visit home more often and bring his family along as well. On Monday 8 September, Prince Harry will make his longest visit back to the UK since his grandmother Queen Elizabeth's death in 2022. The Prince is set to travel solo after losing his battle with the Home Office over his level of security. He has reiterated that currently he does not believe it is safe for his wife, the Duchess of Sussex and their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to visit.

"The UK is my home," he told the High Court in December 2023. "The UK is central to the heritage of my children. That cannot happen if it's not possible to keep them safe." Despite these comments and a lengthy legal battle, it's reported that ahead of his scheduled four day visit on 8th of September, Harry is hoping to make regular visits home and bring his family along with him.

HELLO!'s Royal Editor, Emily Nash says: "Prince Harry has made no secret of the fact that he wants to bring his family to the UK and for them to get to know his home country, which is why he pursued legal action over his security situation. He may have lost that case, but he is clearly still hoping to find a way to bring Archie and Lilibet back in future and for them to have a relationship with his father."

Meghan has not visited the UK since September 2022 for the Queen's funeral and Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet haven't visited since June that year, when the Sussexes attended the late Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

© Getty Images Prince Harry reportedly wants to take more regular trips to the UK and bring his young family along with him

A source close to Harry tells HELLO! says: "He has always been very clear about his desire to show his family, his children, the country he has loved and served his entire life. He has also been very clear that like any husband and father, his family will always come first. While security issues remain — and until such time as they are resolved to a point where he feels they would be safe and protected — he will not expose them to such risk. This is, I am sure, a sentiment many could relate to."

Harry's UK visit

The Duke of Sussex is "in a good head space" and "so excited" to return to the UK, a source tells HELLO!. Harry is said to be looking forward to spending time with nearly all of his patronages during a four-day visit, which begins on Monday with the 20th annual Wellchild Awards in central London.

© Getty Harry will be making his longest trip back to the UK since Queen Elizabeth's death in September 2022

"He's so excited to come back to the UK," the source tells HELLO!. "He's in a really good headspace. He's really looking forward to seeing everyone from his patronages face-to-face and focusing on the causes. He’s really positive about coming back to do all the stuff that he loves doing." The Duke, who has been patron of Wellchild, the charity for seriously ill children, for 17 years, will spend time with young winners and their families ahead of a glittering ceremony, during which he will present the Award for Inspirational Child (aged 4-6) and deliver a speech.