How to host a perfect dinner party: tips for a cosy autumn evening

As exciting as it can be, hosting a dinner party for any kind of special occasion, whether it's a family gathering or a friend's birthday, can quite easily spiral out of control if you let yourself get too stressed. Fortunately, there are some incredibly simple ways to make things easier for yourself, from preparing things a little further ahead, to keeping your styling minimal as an easy way into chic. HELLO! spoke to Alexandra Dudley, food writer and host of the Come For Supper podcast, as part of her exclusive summer collaboration with Wayfair to celebrate 100 years of Le Creuset, to get her top tips on effortlessly hosting the best occasion dinner as autumn approaches.

© Courtesy of Wayfair Alexandra Dudley, food writer, shared her tips for hosting this time of year

What is the best thing to cook for a special occasion dinner?

Alexandra's key advice is to "always go for recipes you know or feel comfortable with". She notes: "There is nothing worse than a flustered host and I am a big believer that the party should be fun for the host too." She shared her personal choices for this type of occasion, adding: "I have a couple of favourite chicken dishes which I cook on rotation. Most of them are one pot or one pan, which is my favourite way to cook." Efficiency is also key when cooking for lots of people, so you can't beat one pan!

She continues: "My current favourite is a dish of chicken thighs braised with peas and pancetta, and finished with lots of herbs. The chicken gets a sear in the pan first and then cooks slowly in the oven with everything else until it is meltingly tender. I serve the chicken with some buttery new potatoes finished with chopped chives."

© Courtesy of Wayfair Alexandra has a go-to chicken dish for hosting

However, when it comes to hosting, the dish is just as important as the meal, and Alexandra has it covered: "I use a cast iron Le Creuset pan, which means the one pan goes from hob to oven to table. It's an excellent one for hosting – it means that there's hardly any washing up!"

How can I make hosting smoother on the day?

The food writer advises: "Prep, prep, prep anything and everything that can be prepped ahead. I prep everything from chopping herbs and finishing garnished to filling jugs with water." She also often preps a couple of vegetable dishes ahead, that can be finished just before sitting down: "I love a good lemony crunchy slaw, with lots of toasted seeds and nuts."

© Courtesy of Wayfair Prep everything that you can ahead of time to make the day easier

Being a good host is simple but crucial to a good occasion, and Alexandra boils it down to: "Being relaxed as well as observant, which is easier when you're relaxed. It's your job to notice is someone is missing a fork or if their glass is empty. If you are relaxing, and not panicking about the cooking, then you'll be able to ensure your guests are relaxed and looked after too."

What's the best way to style your dining area for hosting?

Alexandra says that this time of year, the late summer, is fantastic for hosting: "It's actually the best time to eat outside, in my opinion, as you get those beautiful, softly lit evenings, where it is still just warm enough to need just a light jacket."

When it comes to styling the table and area itself, the podcast host advises: "I like to let my ingredients do the talking and tend to keep my tables simple. A big bowl of lemons is my go-to, or as we are approaching autumn, some leafy apples running down the table would look lovely too." She points out the practical side of the décor too: "They'll double up very well as snacking material alongside a cheeseboard too, and I love anything that keeps guests at the table for longer."