Nicole Kidman reveals daughter Faith's jaw-dropping pink birthday cake during rare glimpse inside family home

Nicole Kidman made sure her daughter Faith had a birthday to remember! The award-winning actress - who is notoriously private - took to Instagram on December 28 to share a glimpse inside her youngest child's celebrations, including a look at her incredible birthday cake.

The doting mom was seen holding the pink-and-white cake, which featured buttercream piping and the words 'Happy 15th birthday Faith' written out in pink icing, while standing in the family's living room in what looked to be their Nashville home.

Nicole added to the celebrations wearing a 'Happy birthday' headband, while balloons could also be seen in the background. The photo also offered a look inside Nicole's home, complete with photos on the walls and modern black and white decor.

Faith has had an eventful year, having followed her famous family into the spotlight by appearing at several high-profile events, most recently at Chanel's S/S 2026 runway show, held in Paris on October 6. The teen was joined by her mom and older sister, Sunday Rose, 17.

Nicole Kidman treated daughter Faith to a jaw-dropping pink and white birthday cake

Proud mom Nicole told Vogue: "I'm just very nervous, actually,” she told the publication in a behind-the-scenes video of getting ready for the event. "I have my daughters coming with me. But I'm very excited for Matthieu because this is a big moment for him."

Faith featured in her first ever fashion campaign in 2025

The show marked Matthieu Blazy’s debut as creative director of the French fashion house. Faith also made her debut appearance in a fashion campaign back in July. She made a short cameo in the campaign video for Clé de Peau Beauté, which Nicole was named global ambassador of.

Nicole shares Faith and older daughter Sunday with ex-husband Keith Urban

At the time, the proud mom recalled how she had asked Faith - who she calls 'Faithy' - if she would want to join her on the shoot, following in her big sister's footsteps as a model. The answer was "yes" and the rest is history!

It's thought now she's getting older, Faith will follow her sister into the modelling world. Sunday made her debut runway appearance back in October 2024 as she walked for Miu Miu, and has since been in many high-profile campaigns, including Omega's My Little Secret campaign in July, alongside model Ashley Graham, actress and singer Ariana DeBose, singer, songwriter and record producer Tems, singer Danielle Marsh and actress Marisa Abela – each offering their own take on the watch and how it fits into their personal style.

Nicole on the red carpet with her daughters

Talking to us behind the scenes of the shoot, Sunday opened up about just how grateful she was for the opportunity. She said: "I’d say just how beautiful the brand is and how nice the people are. I am so grateful to have this opportunity with Omega. Not only are the watches timeless and precious – but everybody has been really welcoming." Nicole's daughters primarily live with her following her split from Keith Urban in September.