Hosting in autumn? Here's how you can nab 12 premium wines for under £6 a bottle

As the nights get darker and the dinner parties move from al fresco to indoors, one thing becomes non-negotiable: a really good glass of wine. Whether you’re setting the table for friends, celebrating with family or simply unwinding after a long day, the right bottle transforms even the most dull evening into an occasion. That’s why Naked Wines’ latest offer feels perfectly timed, as you can nab £80 off your first case of 12 bottles worth £144.99. That’s less than £6 a bottle on some of the most deliciously premium wines around.

Naked Wines is an online wine retailer selling premium bottles for less money than you'd pay in the supermarket

Unlike traditional retailers, Naked Wines has flipped the wine industry on its head. Instead of paying a premium for big brands, customers buy directly from independent winemakers around the world. By cutting out the middleman, you get access to wines that would normally sell for far more. And that delicious discount often works out at up to 33% less than high street prices.

It’s fairer for you, and it’s fairer for the winemakers as it ensures they are properly rewarded for their craft. The result? Exceptional bottles, with character and quality, for everyday prices. More than half a million members (which the brand calls its Angels) share reviews, recommendations and even direct feedback with winemakers.

If it wasn’t already clear, getting your vino through Naked Wines is an experience that feels more connected and personal than just grabbing a bottle from the supermarket shelf. The concept was launched in 2008, as founder Rowan Gormley was on a mission to make the world a better place for wine drinkers like us.

How does Naked Wines work?

We all know that feeling in the supermarket, hovering before endless wine rows; the task being searching, comparing and wondering which bottle is worth bringing home. Naked Wines makes that moment feel effortless. Its platform gently guides you with a handful of tailored suggestions based on your preferences, a “don’t love it, don’t pay” promise and no subscription traps. It's simply thoughtful wine, chosen by its customers.

With autumn hosting in full bloom (think candlelit dinners, deep-hued leaves, laughter echoing through warm rooms) this £80 off deal couldn’t be better timed. Picture crisp whites for early-evening meet-ups, and velvety reds for cosy roast nights. Better yet, Naked Wines matches customers with bottles to their taste, without the stress out of choosing the perfect grape, and it delivers those bottles to your home.

What verified shoppers say about Naked Wines...

“As a proud Angel of Naked Wines, I can confidently say it's revolutionised my wine buying. I’ve never once been disappointed with a bottle; every wine exceeded expectations for the price,” reads one five-star Trustpilot review.

“I really appreciate the good quality wines they offer which you can't get anywhere else. I try other wines occasionally but Naked Wines are usually superior or at least to my taste and I order regularly,” says another.

One reviewer even called the pricing “great value for money,” and praised the genuine connection to independent winemakers.

Ready to try Naked Wines? HELLO! readers can sign up today with code WINES80 to claim £80 off your first case.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.