5 ways to dry your clothes without a tumble dryer – even when it rains

Summer is over, and while the hardest part of letting go of the warm weather is undeniably the end of sipping Pimms in a pub garden, getting your clothes dry can also pose a problem. When it's raining, planning to put your clothes on the washing line or on an airer in the garden goes out of the window so why not just pop your clothes on the tumble dryer? Well, the costs for a start. On average, it costs between £0.50 and £1.70 per cycle to run a tumble dryer in the UK, meaning drying the whole family's washing soon adds up.

A tumble dryer also takes up significant room in the home and can be loud to run, so it is perhaps not the most practical. In which case, let us suggest some alternative methods for drying your clothes the budget way.

1/ 5 © Getty Fresh air The cheapest way to dry your clothes without using a tumble dryer is, of course, to put them outside. During the autumn/winter season, it can be hard to find a day in the UK when it isn't raining. In that case, you can spread your clothes onto a clothes horse and until it gets super cold, keep it in a room like a conservatory or utility room where you can have the window open. I have also seen people lay a gazebo or car cover over the top of the airer so it can be left in the garden to get access to fresh air without soaking your clothes in rainwater.

2/ 5 © Getty Images Follow the sun Even in winter, there are days when it is bright and sunny, but you may be heading out and don't want to risk leaving your washing out in case it rains. In that case, follow the sun. Find the sunniest spot in your house (this will be where your house is south-facing) and put your clothes airer there to soak up the sun with no extra cost. Oriona's advice here is to ensure you don't crowd items on your airer. "Leave gaps so air can circulate around each piece. Turn items partway through (inside-out if needed) so both sides get exposure. Consider a small fan (just to circulate air, not heating) if the room is stuffy. Even opening a door slightly helps," she adds.



3/ 5 © Getty Images Purchase a dehumidifier A cheaper investment and requiring less space than a tumble dryer is the humble dehumidifier. Putting a dehumidifier in the same room as your clothes rack will remove all the extra moisture out of the surrounding air, speeding up the evaporation of water from the wet clothes and preventing the room from becoming damp. Electric dehumidifiers can be purchased at your local hardware store for under £100. Oriona's top tip is to position your airer close to the dehumidifier, ideally in a smaller enclosed room so the warm moist air is concentrated rather than spreading everywhere.



4/ 5 © Getty Images Invest in a heated airer If you don't mind parting with a little cash, a heated airer could save the day. It costs a fraction of the cost of running a tumble dryer, and the warm bars will help to dry a full load of washing. They also fold up so they can be stored easily in a cupboard or under your sofa if you're tight for space. "Because it's gentler than a tumble dryer, it's good for protecting fibres, pilling and shape on wool, cashmere, chunky knits etc," Oriona tells us.

