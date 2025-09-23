Forget spring cleaning: how to 'autumn clean' your home like a pro

You've, of course, heard about spring cleaning, but how about autumn cleaning? As we make our way into the new season, it's time to step up your cleaning game, says cleanfluencer, Anna Louisa. With over 4 million Instagram followers who lap up her easy-to-follow tips and useful advice, Anna is heralded for her simplistic approach to keeping a home organised and immaculate. She's given HELLO! her 10 tips for blitzing cleaning this autumn. Dusters at the ready!

Your Autumn cleaning checklist

Switch over wardrobes

Pack away lightweight summer clothes and bring out your cosy knitwear, coats, and scarves. While swapping, give drawers and wardrobes a quick wipe so everything feels fresh going in and you can even add a dryer sheet or DIY lavender scent bag to keep them smelling fresh too.

Deep clean your soft furnishings

Vacuum sofas, cushions and curtains to remove hidden dust and allergens. As windows are shut more often, this helps air quality and keeps your home feeling snug. You can also give these a wash if they’re removable and machine washable or if you’re pressed for time soft furnishings can be freshened with a quick steam clean.

Refresh bedding for colder nights

Swap lighter duvets for warmer ones and wash pillows and mattress protectors. A quick spritz with fabric refresher also keeps everything smelling lovely.

Give your kitchen a seasonal reset

Check cupboards for out-of-date tins and spices to make room for autumn favourites like soups and stews. While reorganising your shelves, give them a wipe down.

© Getty Images Reorganise your cupboards and drawers for the new season

Clean behind radiators and heaters

Before turning on the heating, dust behind radiators and vents. This makes them more efficient and prevents that musty 'first day of heating' smell.

Wash windows inside and out

Crisp autumn sunshine shows up smudges so give glass a streak free clean. Warm soapy water and a sponge/cloth works well followed by drying with a good window vacuum such as the one from Karcher. A quick wipe over with a good glass cloth such as the one from Minky will leave them sparkling and streak free.

Declutter the entrance way

Muddy boots, coats and umbrellas will soon pile up. Now is the time to create a system to keep the hallway welcoming and under control by adding hooks, baskets or a shoe tray.

© Getty Images Does your hallway have suitable storage?

Prepare outdoor spaces

Sweep leaves from paths and clear gutters to avoid blockages. Store away garden furniture but not before giving it a quick clean. Weather proofing your home at this stage is also really important.

Check smoke alarms and safety devices

With candles and heating back in use, it’s the perfect time to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. A tiny job but a very important one.

© Getty Images Autumn cleaning should commence now

Adopt the 'Five-Minute Rule'

Autumn days can feel busy, but even five minutes a day here and there to tackle those small jobs such as a quick declutter, wiping down the sides, emptying the dishwasher, putting on a laundry load, throughout the day makes a difference. That's the whole idea behind my book, The '5 Minute Clean Routine', keeping on top of things in small, manageable steps and creating habits to minimise housework overwhelm and maximise control of your space.