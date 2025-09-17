7 pests you'll see more of in autumn – and how to get rid of them

Look out for signs of mice and rats in your home

In autumn, rodents seek warmth and shelter as temperatures drop and food outside becomes scarce. You may notice droppings around your house, hear scampering or scratching noises.

To deter them, seal any cracks or holes in your home, particularly around windows, doors, and other foundations, as these are common entry points for pests. Keep food stored in airtight containers and maintain a clean environment by regularly disposing of garbage and keeping the lid firmly closed on your bins. Staying on top of clutter, which can offer a prime nesting spot, is also vital.

While it won’t keep them away forever, a few sprays of peppermint oil can temporarily deter them due to its strong smell, giving you enough time to get everything in order – or if necessary, set some traps. Ensure that any essential oils used are always kept out of reach of pets, as many of them are considered toxic to cats and dogs. You can also soak cotton wool in these oils and place it at elevated entry points.