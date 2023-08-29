Should you be cleaning your hair straightener?

When it comes to hygiene, there's no misunderstanding that clean is queen. Regularly cleansed makeup brushes and a thorough purge of your makeup bag for old, crusty mascara is essential when you're trying to eliminate bacteria but have you ever thought about your hot hair tools?

Most of us use our hot tools on a daily or weekly basis but, your wash day might be hindered by a dirty straightener. How exactly are you supposed to clean them, though? We asked Jan Holland, Creative Industrial Designer and Co-Founder of KEEO, for her advice on keeping them squeaky clean and why regular TLC of your tools is a must for healthy, shiny hair.

How often should I clean my hair straighteners?

"Everyone should be using a heat protection spray on their hair but these can leave some residue on your straightener plates," explains Jan, "Generally speaking, the performance of hair tools will degrade over time - it’s all about quality of materials and durability of design and engineering. Many ceramic painted plates will scratch or see build up from deposits of natural sebum, hair oil or product and these can increase the friction or drag on your hair."

Keeping the plates clean will not only help the longevity of your tool but also be far healthier for your hair. You should aim to clean your straightener every three months but this really depends on how often you're using them. Those using lots of product may need to clean theirs more regularly to prevent build up. If you use dirty straightener, the residue can deposit onto your hair, leaving it dull or greasy.

How do I clean my hair straighteners?

"We recommend you regularly inspect and clean straightener plates with micellar water and a soft cloth or makeup pad for optimum use," says Jan. Of course, you should unplug your straightener and ensure it's completely cool before cleaning and if your straightener is really bad, you could opt for a de-greasing kitchen surface cleaner.

Never spray anything directly onto the straightener though. Grab some kitchen towel or as Jan suggests, a soft cloth and spritz your micellar water or surface cleaner onto this before gently rubbing at the plates.

