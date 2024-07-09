Bruce Springsteen's daughter's heartbreak — all we know about Olympian's news

Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica won't be attending the Paris Olympics this year as part of the United States equestrian team.

The equestrian roster for the team was revealed over the weekend, including the likes of Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut, and McLain Ward, with Karl Cook as an alternate. Jessica's name was tragically left off the list, despite winning a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 games, which were postponed to 2021.

© Sonia Moskowitz Patti and Jessica

This comes as Bruce reportedly left a two-week break on his tour that coincided with the Olympics, with speculation that he planned to come and watch her compete in Paris.

It seems that the New Jersey equestrian wasn't far off making the list, as she had been named one of the 10 athletes on the U.S. Jumping Team's short list for the Olympics on April 10, meaning she was "chosen for continued observation" according to US Equestrian.

© BEHROUZ MEHRI Bruce Springsteen's daughter Jessica competed at the Tokyo Olympics

But when she made the roster for Tokyo, Jessica was then-ranked 14th in the world whereas the most recent rankings have her as 127th on the International Federation of Equestrian Sports' official website.

Jessica initially took part in the Tokyo games while riding a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion named Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, riding alongside this year's selected riders Laura Kraut and McLain Ward to win silver.

© BEHROUZ MEHRI Jessica won silver at the Tokyo Olympics with Laura Kraut and McLain Ward

She said of taking part in the games: "Tokyo 2020 was such an incredible experience, but because of that year and all the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, you know, you couldn’t have your family and your friends there."

She added in the Harper's Bazaar interview: "So I was like, oh my gosh, I would love to go to another Olympics and be able to share that with my family, who’ve been so supportive of my career for so many years."

Jessica grew up on Stone Hill Farm, a 368-acre property in Colts Neck, where she began riding aged four years old. She said of the sport: "There really is no other sport like it, and I think the connection you develop with the horses is something really special."

"That’s what has drawn me to it since I was little, and that is what I still love the most about it: how in sync you can be with your horse. Once you’ve created that partnership, the horses can read what you are thinking before you even ask them to do it."

Bruce said of his daughter's talents: "You see a culmination of 13 years of riding come down to 1 minute and 30 seconds. That is a tough lesson in life. Musicians always get to sing it again; riders get one shot."