Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's 6 cottages at controversial 93-acre estate revealed in rare photo

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife have some of the most unusual living arrangements of all of the royals, choosing to live in the same property, Royal Lodge, after they split in 1992.

King Charles' brother and his wife raised their two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, at the Grade II-listed Georgian mansion in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire.

What was once a hunting lodge and a retreat for the royal family became the Queen Mother's residence until her death in 2002. It was then refurbished, and Prince Andrew took out a long-term lease on the property.

Since then, Andrew, Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie have only shared a handful of photos from the royal residence, keeping the interiors and the grounds away from the public eye.

© Shutterstock

One rare aerial photo shares a glimpse of the vast white main house, surrounded by manicured lawns, boxy hedges and towering trees. Despite being located on 98-acre grounds, it is not entirely isolated, with another smaller property and greenhouse spotted nearby.

© Getty The rarely-seen chapel on the grounds of Royal Lodge where Princess Beatrice got married

It's possible this is one of six lodge cottages on the grounds, alongside a chapel (the Royal Chapel of All Saints, where Princess Beatrice got married), and a gardener’s cottage.

Royal Lodge's luxurious features

Inside, Royal Lodge features large sash windows with views of the gardens, and personal royal heirlooms passed down through generations.

© Getty Images Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson continue to live at Royal Lodge together despite their divorce in 1996

The Queen Mother's letters and photographs may still be inside the property, while Queen Elizabeth II’s thatched Wendy House is thought to still sit in the garden for Sarah and Andrew's grandchildren.

Gifted to the late monarch by the people of Wales, the Wendy House is as luxurious as you might expect, with its own glass windows, an electric cooker, running water and cabinets full of Beatrix Potter books.

© Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II was presented with the Wendy house on her sixth birthday by the people of Wales

The mini property was a haven for Andrew's kids, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The former gave the structure, which she described as "the most glamorous Wendy House ever", a makeover in 2012.

Ensuring its longevity allows her kids with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, his son Wolfie, and their children Sienna and Athena, and her nephews, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's sons August and Ernest, to enjoy it for years to come.

Eugenie also previously revealed an engraved swing seat secured to a tree in the garden, which we imagine is another hit with the young royals.

Sarah's comments

© YouTube Sarah Ferguson has filmed inside the home for her YouTube series

Sarah and Andrew ended their six-year marriage in 1992 and finalised their divorce four years later. Despite temporarily living apart, they decided to once again reside under the same roof to co-parent their kids.

The Duchess of York has made a handful of comments about her living situation, which once again became a matter of interest after King Charles reportedly asked him to vacate Royal Lodge.

Andrew's 75-year lease of the 30-room 'grace-and-favour' property began in 2003, but it was uncertain how the Duke of York would pay for the expensive upkeep and security at the Windsor home going forward.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain in 2024, Sarah distanced herself from the discussions over their future at Royal Lodge, describing herself as "a very lucky guest."

She also clarified to The Times in 2021: "When I’m in the UK, I’m lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn’t call it my home as that would be presumptuous."