Why Sarah Ferguson stopped filming inside Prince Andrew's home Royal Lodge

Despite divorcing in 1996, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have remained living together at the royal residence, Royal Lodge. Fans of the royals have seen much less of the inside of the royal home in recent years and that's because the Duchess of York has suspended her YouTube channel.

Mother-of-two Sarah once hosted her own YouTube, called Fergie and Friends, where she used to read children's stories. These clips would often be filmed inside the property and on the gorgeous grounds, giving us an insight into their royal way of life.

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson used to film inside her home all the time

Glimpses of the house included the stunning multi-acre garden, the light and airy conservatory and their beautiful lounge.

In the summer of 2023, the royal announced she was "taking a break" from her YouTube videos as she recovered from her breast cancer surgery, and her channel with over 60,000 subscribers hasn't been updated since.

© Shutterstock Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah The Duchess of York

At the time, she said: "Storytime is taking a break for the summer. See you in September."

Although it is not known why Sarah has taken a prolonged break from her videos, the cessation of content does tie in with reports of Prince Andrew reportedly being asked to leave his royal property.

In an interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV at the time, Sarah appeared to rebuff the speculation.

Asked about reports that she and Andrew will be moving into Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former residence, Sarah replied: “Don’t always believe what you read."

© Photo: Instagram Sarah used to film at home

Pushed further, she then added: "I don't know. I take every day as it comes."

Sarah is said to have purchased a multi-million pound London property in June 2022. Pictures obtained by the Daily Mail show it is a terraced house with Georgian-style sash windows.

What is Royal Lodge like?

Royal Lodge is a huge property

Andrew's home is a 30-room mansion in Windsor Great Park. Highlights include a conservatory, a grand sitting room and a cosy lounge. Outside, there is a vast garden where Sarah likes to spend her time.

While the Duchess still lives with her ex-husband Prince Andrew, she has previously admitted that she doesn't class the £30 million residence as her "home".

LISTEN: We unpack Meghan Markle's latest venture

Speaking in an interview with The Telegraph, Sarah confessed: "When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous."

© Alamy Royal Lodge has wonderful Windsor views

The King's brother was said to have signed a 75-lease on the Royal Lodge in 2003.

A black-and-white photo, taken when Queen Elizabeth II was young, shows that the property once had an outdoor pool. It's unknown if this is a feature that's still used today, as it has not been pictured recently.