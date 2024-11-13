Sarah Ferguson pictured in never-before-seen personal room inside Royal Lodge with Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are remaining at Royal Lodge after the King's brother has reportedly found the funds for the upkeep of the royal residence. As the heat cools on them having to make a speedy exit, Sarah has shared a never-before-seen look inside the walls of the grand building.

On Wednesday, the Duchess of York shared a photo for World Kindness Day, holding her own book titled A Gift of Kindness. Sarah was sitting in her personal office as she smiled proudly at the camera with her publication. This rare peek inside her working space revealed a number of personal items including two family photos in frames and an astrology print on the wall.

Behind Sarah two labels on the filing cabinet were visible, reading 'Original artwork and design' and 'Charity' so presumably this is where she does most of her philanthropy work.

The room also contains multiple dolls which are characters in her own storybooks.

Eagle eyed fans may notice that one of the personal photos has been displayed upside down on the shelf and it is unknown if this is intentional or not.

Royal Lodge has been Prince Andrew's home since the Queen Mother's death in 2002.

Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the home of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah The Duchess of York

The Grade II-listed residence features 30 rooms with lavish interiors and sits on 21 acres of secluded gardens.

In the latest reports by US Weekly, the property is "crumbling" and ravaged by damp that is leaving visible signs of wear and tear, including cracking in the brickwork. This upkeep will require significant financial investment, and it has been reported that Andrew can now foot the bill.

Sarah has previously opened up about the unique situation of living with her ex-husband. In a chat with Australian radio host Kyle Sandilands, she said: "I'm in and out all the time and he's in and out all the time."

The Duchess also has the late Queen's corgis to keep her company as she took in Sandy and Muick after the Queen's passing.

It makes sense that Sarah and Andrew should adopt the dogs because they were originally gifted to the Queen by Andrew and his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, in 2021 when her husband Prince Philip was in hospital.