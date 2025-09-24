Sean Bean fights back against 'devastating' house plans

Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean spent his childhood running in the fields of Handsworth, Sheffield, with friends, and the star is determined to keep those memories alive by campaigning to preserve the area. The council has plans to build 1,638 houses on a green belt strip, but Sean and a team of locals are determined not to let it happen. He branded the plans a "tragedy" and stood firm with the campaigners.

Sean has praised the "incredible" efforts of Save S13 Greenbelt – The Sapphire McCarthy Campaign, adding: "We're not going to stop. We'll see this through." The Lord Of The Rings actor recounted his childhood there. "We had a laugh and played games. We all met up. It's the only bit of greenery, really, around that area so it was a magnet for young kids and grown-ups. It would be a tragedy if that was all built over."

He then continued: "When I heard that they were deciding to offer up 90% of green belt land to developers, I think we were all pretty shocked, because it means so much to us, that area. People of all ages – young and old. It's got such a tradition and a history, and it would be devastating if that was lost. You've got to have greenery. It's a calming influence. It’s good for your health, it’s good for your mind. We don’t realise how good it was until gone. I know how good it was for me, and was a massive part of my life growing up in and around that area."

He concluded: "It's common land, it's the people's land. The council own it, but they're just going to flog it and keep the money. Then it will be gone. They’ll have a bit of money in their pockets and we won't have anything. There's plenty of other places to build."

One of the campaigners who met with Bean, Cheryl Hague, said: "We are delighted to have Sean's support on this crucial campaign and will carry on this fight with the planning inspector meetings which will be held next week."

The council has said that the green belt options were only considered after all brownfield options were exhausted and selection was based on a range of factors, with overall sustainability being a "significant priority".

