Stacey Solomon sends 'regrettable' message as she begs for advice at £1.2m Pickle Cottage

No one knows their way around a home renovation project or a DIY venture better than the matriarch of Pickle Cottage: Stacey Solomon. Whether it's building a pond on her own or giving her £1.2 million Essex mansion an interiors overhaul, the Sort Your Life Out star has, in fact, got it all sorted. However, even the wisest of home renovation experts need to seek advice sometimes, and the former Loose Women panelist sought some knowledge from a rather unexpected source, through what she called a 'loser-ish' message.

On her new series, Stacey & Joe, which also stars her husband, Joe Swash, and their children, the I'm A Celebrity winner found herself reaching out to football legend, David Beckham, for some advice on her next venture at Pickle Cottage.

The Beckham family patriarch, who is known to be an avid beekeeper, was Stacey's first port of call for advice, after she was persuaded by her older sister, Gemma, to send him a voice note in the hope of getting some advice on her very own beekeeping journey, as she has recently got a beehive and begun to make her own homemade honey.

In an Instagram message, she said to him: "I'm getting a beehive and I know you and Victoria have got bees and they're a big part of your life, so I just wondered if you had any top tips or advice. I'm already regretting sending you this message because I know you'll never see it, or hear it, and if you do, you'll probably think I'm a weirdo."

Stacey then told her sister: "I'm going to be blacklisted from all cool things now because I've just sent David Beckham the most loser-ish message." The 50-year-old did not acknowledge her plea for help.

Joe seemed relieved at the lack of response, joking: 'Damn right he didn't reply, he better not either. Hands off, mate. I don't need David Beckham as competition! It's the last thing I need. I've got dogs, ducks, the last thing I need is David Beckham."

David Beckham's beekeeping journey

The former Manchester United footballer has officially reached beekeeping age, but he's had the hobby for quite a few years now. He regularly shares glimpses of his beekeeping activities to social media after installing beehives in the family's £12 million Cotswolds home.

© Alamy King Charles and David Beckham met at Highgrove

In fact, when David met King Charles at Highgrove in summer last year, the two apparently bonded over their shared passion for beekeeping. Speaking after the event, he said: "Having developed a love for the countryside, I'm also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills, which is so central to the foundation's work. It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty's foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!"