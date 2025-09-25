You could face £1,000 fine for this honest black bin mistake

I believe that remembering bin day is quite a skill. Perhaps, you're like me, and instead rely on that one super-organised neighbour to give you the prompt to get yours out curbside pronto. But did you know that you could be in for a hefty fine if you make this easy mistake with your black bin? A lot of councils in the UK have rules that if you put your rubbish out on a non-scheduled day, you could be in for a nasty shock – even placing it outside the night before can be an issue!

Kensington and Chelsea council, for example, instructs residents to "leave out rubbish and recycling before 7am on day of collection (not the night before)." The official website also explains: "It is an offence to put your domestic waste out other than on the scheduled days of collection. You could face a Fixed Penalty Notice of up to £1,000, depending on the amount of waste you have left out and where it was located. You also run the risk of facing court action."

© Getty Images Dont put your bin out too early or you could risk a fine

Other councils, such as Bristol City Council, allow residents to put their bins out the night before as long as it is after 6pm. So it's really important to check with your specific council to ensure you are not breaking any rules. As well as putting your bin out on the wrong day, placing extra bags next to the bin can be considered illegal dumping or adding the wrong items in a bin could land you with a fine.

© Getty Images Follow the black bin rules from your local council

Other property laws that could get you fined

The home insurance experts at Tiger.co.uk have highlighted regulations that some homeowners may not be aware of, which could cost them up to £20,000 in fines! Ian Wilson, home insurance expert and Managing Director at Tiger.co.uk said: “As a homeowner, it can be tough to always keep on top of household maintenance and repairs. But failing to keep your property in good condition can have a serious impact on your home insurance, as most providers will not cover any loss or damage that is caused by poor or inadequate maintenance.

“It is also vital that you know your legal obligations as a homeowner, otherwise you could land yourself in trouble with your local council. While some property laws are well known, there are others that you may not even be aware you are breaking, particularly if you are a first-time buyer."

Overgrowing weeds

"Homeowners may face legal action if they allow their garden to become overgrown, as it can be deemed to be a nuisance to neighbour," explains the Tiger.co.uk team. "Unkempt gardens not only impact the appearance of a neighbourhood, but they can also pose health hazards by attracting vermin. Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, local councils have the power to issue homeowners with an abatement notice - ignoring this order is a criminal offence and can lead to a maximum fine of £5,000."

© Getty Images Keep on top of your weeding

Smokey chimneys

"Many areas of the UK are designated as smoke control areas, meaning households could face fines of up to £300 if their chimneys produce excessive smoke. To avoid this, homeowners who have a traditional coal fireplace or an older wood burning stove may want to consider upgrading to a government-exempt appliance, which is designed and tested to operate within strict environmental standards for emissions and efficiency," the team explain.



Home improvements

"While renovation projects are an exciting way to breathe new life into a home, it is crucial to check whether any alterations to the property require planning permission," warn the Tiger.co.uk team. "Minor or interior works such as loft or garage conversions, bathrooms, kitchens or rewiring, typically don’t need planning permission, but other renovations such as building extensions may require formal planning consent. The Town and Country Planning Act 1990 allows councils to take enforcement action for breaches of planning control, and failure to comply could lead to a fine of £20,000."