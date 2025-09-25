Meghan Markle shares new photo of most sentimental part of $29m home with Prince Harry

We've been lucky enough to see more and more photographs from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's $29 million Montecito mansion since Meghan Markle's As Ever brand launch. On Wednesday, we were treated to another campaign shot taken in the grounds of the very impressive home she shares with husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The stunning photograph was special in more ways than one…

Firstly, it showed Meghan in a stunning angelic dress, alongside her dogs, black Labrador Pula and Beagle Mia, and we all know how much her pet pooches mean to her. But secondly, there's another heartfelt element in the image, and that's the massive palm trees in the background.

When speaking to The Cut, Meghan first revealed the sentiment: "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they're connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us.' And now every day when Archie goes by us, he says, 'Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.'" How cute!

The Duchess captioned the post: "Crisp air, blue skies, and the sweetest moments." Meghan has the comments and like count turned off on her posts, but it was no doubt a hit with her huge 878,000 brand followers. On her personal account, she has racked up 4.2 million fans since making a comeback on 1 January 2025.



We've also seen Meghan share a photo from her bedroom terrace, again looking over the perfect palms. The alfresco spot features a pergola-style roof wrapped with picturesque vines and a seating area with potted plants. What a beautiful feature, and it's just one of the jaw-dropping elements of their seriously impressive property.

Elsewhere, the family have a hotel-worthy swimming pool surrounded by loungers and umbrellas, their own chicken coop, an abundant vegetable patch, an underground wine cellar with an entertaining space, an over-water spa-like room and the children even have a massive playpark complete with a climbing wall outside.

Family kitchen

Thanks to Meghan's show, With Love, Meghan, we all know she's a dab hand in the kitchen. Although the Netflix series was shot in a rental kitchen, her own cooking space is pretty beautiful too. It's a rustic space with blue tiles and it features two islands which are ideal for Meghan to cook with her two kids. In the kitchen, the family has a wooden table so friends and family can sit nearby when they are cooking. While this may seem like a dining area, the Sussexes, in fact, have a separate dining room with a grand table.

