20 easiest ways to save money at home each month when you're on a tight budget

Looking for easy ways to save money at home each month? Whether you're trying to save for something special, are on a tight budget or would simply like a bit of extra cash in 2022, just a few simple tweaks to your at home routine could help save an impressive amount over the course of a year.

How to save money on home energy bills:

Be more washing machine efficient - and avoid using the dryer: Overloading can damage your washing machine and also means your clothes won't be properly cleaned. Avoid re-washes and repairs by ensuring your clothes fit comfortably inside the drum. For drying your clothes, you can opt out of running your dryer and invest in an electric heated clothes airer instead – which can cost just pennies to run.

Heated Clothes Drying Rack, was £97.99 now £49, Wowcher

Turn your heating down: Dropping just one degree of heat could cut 10% off your heating bill!

And bundle up! Invest in fleece bedding and wearable blankets to keep cosy all winter.

Cuddly duvet cover set, £26.99, Wayfair

Invest in a water butt: Keep a water butt in your garden that will conserve rain water to use for watering the garden. Not only will this help to keep your metered water costs down, but it will also help the environment during plant-watering season.

Enosburg Falls 210 L Rain Barrel, £99.99, Wayfair

Use energy-saving lightbulbs: Energy saving bulbs last longer, are brighter and more energy efficient and can save you money over their extensive lifetime. For example, these bulbs from Amazon have a lifespan of 10 years or 10,000 hours of use, and each can save you up to £10 per month on your electric bill.

Energy Saving CFL Light Bulbs, £9.34 for pack of 3, Amazon

How to save money on food and drink at home

Choose supermarket own brand: Even just buying your basics such as milk, butter and bread in the supermarket's own brand ranges could save a significant amount of money over the course of a year.Prepare your meals in advance: Take a page from the Batch Lady's book! Save money and time by spending a few hours each week preparing your meals for the days ahead. The meals can then be frozen in silicone or regular freezer bags and reheated throughout the week for an easy dinner – and to save the temptation of eating out when you're too tired to cook.

Write a shopping list: Avoid the temptation of supermarket offers and spontaneous purchases by planning your meals and following a strict shopping list.

Sweetzer & Orange Meal Planner / Grocery List Notepad with magnet, £7.99, Amazon

Make a packed lunch: A daily £5-£10 lunch adds up to £1,300-£2,600 over a whole year, so prepare your food at home instead and save while you eat.

Insulated Lunch box, 16 colours and prints, from £18.99, Amazon

Don't buy pre-prepared food: Are you guilty of buying ready-chopped and pre-prepared vegetables? These can cost five times more and contain 84% less vitamins than regular vegetables.

Oxo Good Grips Vegetable Chopper, £22, Marks & Spencer

How to save money on at home on leisure:

Loyalty pays: Get gift vouchers, deals and money items off with a loyalty card for the places you visit most regularly, including supermarkets, coffee shops and restaurants.

Adjust your television: Did you know that reducing the brightness and contrast on your television could save up to £100 per year?

Quit the gym: Remember all that gym equipment we bought during lockdown? Don't give it up just yet. If you don't make regular use of your gym membership, quit. An average gym membership is £40 a month - and that really adds up over the course of the year. Put that money back in your pocket by doing home workouts instead.

Cross Trainer Essential 100, £149.99, Decathlon

Sell your unwanted items: Clear out your home and sell any unwanted items that are in good condition, from clothes to appliances, on eBay or find a 'Cash for Clothes' company that pays you an amount for every kilo of clothing you want to recycle.

Give your oven a rest: Ovens are one of the biggest energy users in a home - save money on energy costs by using an air fryer, slow cooker or Insta pot. From baking to warming up leftovers, today's small kitchen appliances can really do it all. We love the Instand Pot 7-in-1 Smart Cooker - its a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, sauté pan, steamer and food warmer all in one.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Smart Cooker, 3L, £69.99, Amazon

Money saving home hacks for daily life

Fix that leak: A leaking toilet can waste 757 litres per day!

Check your taxes: You might be one of the thousands of homes in the wrong council tax bracket. Check your local government site to find out.

Get on your bike: Cycling into work could save you hundreds or possibly even thousands of pounds each year compared to commuting by bus, tube or train. It will also keep you fit – even more reason to cancel that gym membership!

Raleigh Willow Low Step Hybrid Bike 2022 Bronze, £499, Amazon

Get a season ticket: A season rail pass could save you hundreds over the course of a year.

Go natural: Instead of buying expensive cleaning products, try using natural products such as white vinegar, lemon and baking powder that you probably already have at home.

